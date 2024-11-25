TruckPro, LLC Contributes $115,000 Through Its Charitable Giving Initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is proud to announce another impactful year of giving through its TruckPro Gives Back program, contributing $115,000 to support its charitable partners. This total reflects the company's ongoing dedication to giving back to worthwhile causes that are important to our associates and customers.
Now in its seventh year, TruckPro Gives Back remains a cornerstone of the company's culture, empowering associates and supplier partners to make a difference. This year's contributions were directed to four outstanding charitable organizations: Wounded Warrior Project, The War Amps (Canada), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Salvation Army.
"We are dedicated to making a positive impact with our TruckPro Gives Back program and take pride in supporting organizations that provide essential support to those in need," said Chuck Broadus, Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro.
In addition to its core charitable partners, TruckPro made a special contribution to Children in Crisis, supporting their Opportunity Home program, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for youth transitioning out of foster care.
Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.
