TruckPro, LLC Donates $115,000 Through Its TruckPro Gives Back Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is proud to announce another year of significant charitable contributions through its TruckPro Gives Back program. The company recently donated $115,000 to support its long-standing charitable partners: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, The War Amps (Canada), and the Salvation Army.
This contribution reflects TruckPro's continued commitment to support organizations that are making a positive impact with children, veterans, and communities across North America. "We are proud of our TruckPro Gives Back program and our on-going partnerships with the worthy organizations we support and the important work they do," said Chuck Broadus, Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro. "Through this program, we are able to support efforts that make a difference, and we appreciate the continued support and donations from our team at TruckPro."
The internal announcement of donation totals was made during the company's National Sales Summit & Supplier Tradeshow, held in April 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. The event brought together over 230 regional and store managers from across the U.S. and Canada to connect and review TruckPro's key business objectives and initiatives. Additionally, over 75 leading suppliers showcased their products and offered valuable demonstrations, training, and insights in a tradeshow at the event.
TruckPro's commitment to giving back remains a cornerstone of the company's values, empowering associates and supplier partners to support organizations that create lasting changes in the lives of those in need.
About TruckPro, LLC
Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.
