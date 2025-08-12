TruckPro, LLC Donates $115,000 Through Its TruckPro Gives Back Program

"We are proud of our TruckPro Gives Back program and our on-going partnerships with the worthy organizations we support and the important work they do," said Chuck Broadus, Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro. Post this

The internal announcement of donation totals was made during the company's National Sales Summit & Supplier Tradeshow, held in April 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. The event brought together over 230 regional and store managers from across the U.S. and Canada to connect and review TruckPro's key business objectives and initiatives. Additionally, over 75 leading suppliers showcased their products and offered valuable demonstrations, training, and insights in a tradeshow at the event.

TruckPro's commitment to giving back remains a cornerstone of the company's values, empowering associates and supplier partners to support organizations that create lasting changes in the lives of those in need.

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.

Media Contact

Steve Lockridge, TruckPro, LLC, 1 9012524432, [email protected], https://www.truckpro.com/

SOURCE TruckPro, LLC