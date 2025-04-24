Trucordia Appoints Rocky Steele as SVP of Business Development

"Executing on our M&A strategy is key to Trucordia's future growth, as we seek to add quality insurance businesses with high-growth potential to our team," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. Post this

Steele joined Trucordia in 2023 as its SVP of Legal and Compliance, where his responsibilities included leading legal processes related to initial deal identification, due diligence, negotiations, and post-integration support. In 2024, Trucordia appointed Steele to SVP of Operations, overseeing the company's integrations, agency management system (AMS) migrations, and carrier relations and operations.

Now, as SVP of Business Development, Steele will expand on his previous experience to identify and cultivate M&A prospects, ensuring M&A efforts align with the company's strategic focus of building business maturity as a cornerstone of its long-term organic growth. In furtherance of this goal, Trucordia's operating model will bring to bear operational efficiencies and economies of scale, protect enterprise value, and support front-line growth.

"As I start this new chapter at Trucordia, my main goal will be to identify and attract businesses with the highest growth potential in target industries and markets that expand offerings to our clients," Steele said. "Through our transformational growth strategy and our company's new platforms architecture, Trucordia will continue to team up with highly successful businesses eager to expand their capacity and make improvements to client service."

Prior to his time at Trucordia, Steele was a licensed life- and health-insurance agent in Washington State and later in Utah. Since that time, he has served in executive leadership roles across high-growth sectors, including energy and technology. Steele holds a Juris Doctor from the Gonzaga University School of Law, a master's degree from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

