Trucordia Named Among Utah's 'Best Companies to Work For' Three Years in a Row

"This accomplishment reflects the dedication and contributions of our exceptional team members, who make every day at Trucordia extraordinary. We remain committed to fostering a culture of employee satisfaction where our talented team can thrive," says Felix Morgan, Trucordia CEO. Post this

To earn this nomination, Utah-based employees participated in an independent survey evaluating various aspects of Trucordia, including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more. With exceptional scores, Trucordia proudly upholds its reputation as one of the top employers in the state.

According to the survey, Trucordia team members appreciate the company's flexible schedules, unlimited paid time off (PTO) under its Flex PTO Policy, monthly staff lunches, frequent team-building events, professional development course reimbursement, and company-subsidized health and wellness benefits. Employees also value the collaborative culture, supportive learning environment, and friendly atmosphere.

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

