Trucordia Teams Up with NHL's Utah Hockey Club as Founding Sponsor

"Much like our hometown NHL team is striving for excellence on the ice, Trucordia's talented insurance professionals in 200-plus offices across the U.S. are driven to deliver results and redefine what an insurance brokerage can achieve," says Felix Morgan, Trucordia CEO. Post this

The Utah Hockey Club, a member of the NHL's Central Division in the Western Conference, opened its regular season on October 8. Fans will experience the Trucordia brand on gamedays through in-arena signage, giveaways, and more.

"Just as the Utah Hockey Club is writing the next chapter of professional hockey in the Beehive State, Trucordia is at a pivotal moment in our company's history and is poised to ascend to new heights," added Morgan. "We remain committed to being an economic driver within the state while continuing to expand our presence nationwide."

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, technology, and entertainment investment group focused primarily on the state of Utah. SEG's portfolio includes the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), Utah Jazz (NBA), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Delta Center, America First Credit Union Field, the Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), Utah Jazz Gaming (NBA 2K League), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), the Zone Sports Radio Network, SEG Media, the Utah Royals (NWSL), and other Utah-centric business ventures.

NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup and the NHL Conference logos are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks, including the foregoing, and NHL team logos and marks, as well as all other proprietary materials depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective NHL teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © National Hockey League. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Trucordia Media Relations, Trucordia, 385-273-2270, [email protected], www.trucordia.com

SOURCE Trucordia; Trucordia