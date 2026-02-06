True Care Transitions Launches in Central Texas to Guide Families Through Aging & Care Transitions

True Care Transitions, a Central Texas–based senior services advisory firm, today announced its official launch to help families navigate the complex emotional, legal, and logistical challenges that arise when aging loved ones need to transition care or housing.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Care Transitions, a Central Texas–based senior services advisory firm, today announced its official launch to help families navigate the complex emotional, legal, and logistical challenges that arise when aging loved ones need to transition care or housing.

Founded by Austin professionals Rick Reeder and Bart Arnold, True Care Transitions brings together a vetted network of senior-care, legal, financial, and home-transition experts to serve as a single, trusted point of coordination for families.

"Families are often forced to make life-changing decisions during moments of crisis," said Rick Reeder, co-founder of True Care Transitions. "Ideally, our work begins before families reach that crisis point—through thoughtful planning and coordination. When that isn't possible, our role is to slow the process down, bring clarity to complex choices, and surround families with professionals who understand both the human and practical sides of these transitions."

True Care Transitions supports clients across a wide range of needs, including:

Identifying appropriate levels of care and connecting families with the right services at the right facility—taking into account lifestyle preferences, budget, current care needs, anticipated future needs, and whether aging in place is a priority

Legal and financial planning support related to wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and probate considerations

Home preparation, remodeling, or sale when a move is required

White-glove move coordination, including downsizing support and disposition of belongings that will not move to a new home and are not retained by family

The firm serves families throughout Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, and surrounding Central Texas communities.

True Care Transitions collaborates with a curated partner network that includes CarePatrol, Anew Remodeling, Essential Next Steps, and other vetted professionals, ensuring families have access to experienced, local expertise at every stage of the transition.

"We built True Care Transitions to be the advocate we wished existed when we were helping our own families," added Bart Arnold. "No one should have to navigate this process alone."

For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.truecaretransitions.com or call (512) 766-7272.

