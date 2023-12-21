TRUE Commitment: IPG's Danville RDC Receives Prestigious Certification in Sustainability

IPG's Danville, VA facility reveals the practical implications of TRUE certification in reshaping sustainable practices by minimizing waste within the packaging industry.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, global ecommerce sales accounted for $5.2 trillion, and is expected to reach $8.1 trillion by 2026. The surge in global ecommerce sales, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the need for a shift in the industry's approach to environmental sustainability, by reducing an increase in packaging waste and allocating resources as efficiently as possible.

Perhaps more so than ever, ecommerce businesses are now faced with meeting increasing consumer demand, while decreasing their own environmental impact. It is a complex issue that packaging industry leader IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) has made critical steps in addressing.

IPG's Regional Distribution Center in Danville, Virginia recently received TRUE (Total Resource Use Efficiency) certification, in recognition of the facility's commitment to sustainable resource management and waste reduction practices. Among many other green certifications that IPG and its products have received over the years, including Cradle to Cradle® certifications and the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award, this most recent achievement further solidifies the company's dedication to sustainability.

The TRUE certification of IPG's Danville facility is a testament to the tangible impact of its waste reduction efforts. IPG qualified for TRUE by diverting from landfills more than 97% of the center's waste - some 15 tons annually - including cardboard, plastic and wooden pallets. Embodying the company's culture of sustainability, the facility has implemented significant changes, including a paperless office program and grass cycling for landscape maintenance. The facility's adoption of reusable CHEP pallets, recycling over 3400 pallets annually, and a comprehensive recycling program for wooden pallets further demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship. Additionally, composting initiatives in employee break rooms contribute to the nurturing of onsite greenery, while IPG's Sustainable Sourcing Policy prioritizes environmentally preferred purchasing, ensuring a holistic approach to waste reduction. The remarkable increase in the diversion rate from 93% in 2020 underscores the facility's success in aligning its operations with IPG's vision of a zero-waste future.

TRUE certification represents a pivotal stride in environmental sustainability, particularly for the packaging industry. This certification, overseen by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), is awarded to facilities that successfully implement comprehensive waste reduction and resource management strategies. It marks a significant commitment to minimizing environmental impact through zero waste practices, such as diverting at least 90% of solid waste away from landfills, reducing carbon footprints, and supporting public health. TRUE certification underscores a proactive dedication to sustainable resource use, setting a benchmark for others in the industry to follow.

The packaging industry faces a substantial environmental challenge, highlighted by the significant contribution of packaging materials to global waste. Paper and cardboard, key components in packaging, constitute 17% of global waste, the second-highest after food and green waste. Additionally, 12% of global waste is plastic, including packaging materials.

TRUE certification signifies a dedicated commitment by facilities to diminish reliance on conventional materials, opting instead for recycled and environmentally benign alternatives like extending product lifespans, enhancing reparability, and facilitating ease of disassembly at the end of a product's life cycle.

IPG's proactive strides in achieving TRUE certification not only position the company as an example of sustainable business practices but also sets the bar for other players in the ecommerce arena to adopt responsible and environmentally conscious operations. As the industry hurtles toward unprecedented growth, embracing certifications like TRUE becomes not just a choice but a compelling necessity for securing a resilient and sustainable future.

