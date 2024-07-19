True North M&A Advises Aspen Exteriors' Sale to Accuserve

"The roofing industry is experiencing significant consolidation and is attracting substantial interest from private equity firms and strategic buyers," says True North M&A Advisor Mike Wheelock. "The rapid demand for growth by these types of acquirers has generated a premium on transaction multiples and total enterprise value."

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True North Mergers & Acquisitions ("TNMA") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aspen Exteriors, Inc. ("Aspen") in connection with a strategic sale to Accuserve Solutions, Inc. ("Accuserve"). Specific terms of the transaction, which closed on June 14, 2024, were not disclosed.

Minnesota-based Aspen Exteriors is one of the country's largest and most reputable storm damage restoration companies. With over 60 employees serving 27 states, the company specializes in storm damage restoration, roofing, siding, gutters, and exterior contracting. Aspen was founded in 2002 by Joseph Jelinek, Matt LaBine, and Andy LaBine.

True North M&A Advisor Mike Wheelock and his expert team, including M&A Associate Roan Morgan, Senior Analyst Nate Gajewski, and Analyst Clay Geary, led the deal. Their extensive experience and strategic approach ensured a successful transaction on behalf of Aspen Exteriors, Inc.

"Aspen owner and CEO Joe Jelinek has done an excellent job of positioning the company to significantly scale and capitalize on the growing need for managed exterior repair and restoration services in the Midwest," said Wheelock. "The roofing industry is experiencing significant consolidation and is attracting substantial interest from private equity firms and strategic buyers. The rapid demand for growth by these types of acquirers has generated a premium on transaction multiples and total enterprise value," according to Wheelock.

Accuserve Solutions, Inc. (www.accuserve.com), led by CEO Mike Braun, said the company's "Managed Repair Experience(SM) is a first-of-its-kind approach to redefining the home repair process. With a focus on efficiency, empathy, and accuracy, Accuserve aims to ensure the homeowner's needs are met with the highest quality standards." This unique approach is what attracted them to Aspen Exteriors' potential.

Based in Springfield, Ohio, Accuserve has decades of expertise in water mitigation, interior/exterior reconstruction, roofing, and window restoration. Accuserve strives to unify the property restoration and claims experience for property owners, contractors, and insurance carriers by delivering trusted, timely, and expert quality solutions.

True North Mergers & Acquisitions ("TNMA") is a national sell-side and buy-side advisory firm headquartered in Minneapolis that provides solutions to lower middle market companies with revenues of $10-$150 million. TNMA's senior professionals have experience across a broad range of industries, helping business owners understand their company's market value and how to maximize their life's work when they are ready to exit through our Compass Exit Opinion™ and proceeds analysis. North Mergers & Acquisitions' roots are with Minnesota-based Sunbelt Business Advisors, and a staff of over 70 professionals is nationally recognized as the #1 business advisory firm, having completed over $3 billion in transactions and serving more business owners than any other advisory firm.

