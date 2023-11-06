True North Mergers & Acquisitions Featured in Axial Advisor's 100 List of 2023

True North Mergers & Acquisitions is excited to announce its inclusion in Axial Advisor's 100 List of 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True North Mergers & Acquisitions is excited to announce its inclusion in Axial Advisor's 100 List of 2023. This list recognizes top lower-middle market sell-side M&A advisors for their exceptional expertise and guidance.

"We're thrilled to be included in Axial's Top 100 List," says Erica Gilson, Managing Director, True North Mergers & Acquisitions. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication, our clients' success, and our commitment to ensuring business owners reach their goals. It's a privilege to stand alongside so many outstanding organizations."

The Axial Advisor 100 is a highly anticipated report known for its rigorous selection process. Firms were nominated by respondents from Axial's buy-side membership, who were asked to identify firms they trust and respect across three crucial categories: Individual Deal Quality, Overall Deal Volume, and Process Effectiveness.

Axial's commitment to inclusivity can be seen in the Advisor 100, which welcomes lower middle market investment banks of all sizes, specializations, and locations. A distinctive feature of this year's list is that 30 percent of the firms honored are non-members of Axial, underscoring the importance of their reputation and accomplishments in the industry.

At True North Mergers & Acquisitions, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and dedicated team members who have played an integral role in our inclusion in Axial Advisor's 100 list for 2023.

ABOUT AXIAL

Axial is the online M&A platform for buyers and sellers of American small and medium-sized businesses. The company's pioneering deal sourcing and marketing platforms are trusted by professional acquirers, top lower middle market M&A advisors, and transaction-ready business owners. A select list of Axial clients and transactions sourced and executed via the Axial platform can be found here. For more information on Axial, visit www.axial.com.

ABOUT TRUE NORTH MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

True North Mergers & Acquisitions, formerly the lower middle market M&A practice within Sunbelt Business Advisors, is focused on providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services for companies with annual revenues ranging from $5 million to over $150 million. True North Mergers & Acquisitions was formed to capitalize on the M&A expertise that Sunbelt Business Advisors has developed and on the success the company has had in middle-market transactions. More information is available at www.tnma.com.

