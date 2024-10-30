True Religion and Chef Tayo Partner to Celebrate Friendship and Flavor at the Ebi-Ayo Supper Club

Partnership Taps on Tayo's Culinary Expertise to Foster Connection Through Food, Fashion, and Friendship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Chef and culinary storyteller Chef Tayo, celebrated for his innovative fusion of traditional Nigerian flavors with Italian influences, is partnering with renowned fashion brand True Religion for a one-of-a-kind Friendsgiving celebration in Los Angeles. This exclusive dinner, set for November 7th, 2024, will be hosted as part of his Ebi-Ayo Supper Club series, bringing together premium dining and fashion. The collaboration aligns with True Religion's Team True initiative, an ambassadorship program launched this year, which unites athletes, musical talents, and influencers to promote authenticity and self-expression. This partnership marks a unique fusion of creative disciplines, celebrating the essence of togetherness and self-expression.

Guests will embark on a culinary journey that blends Chef Tayo's Nigerian heritage with Italian influences. The Friendsgiving dinner will feature dishes like Fried Fufu Gnocchi with Slow-Cooked Oxtail Stew, a comforting combination of fufu and gnocchi, fried to a crispy bite and served with a rich, 24-hour slow-cooked oxtail stew. Also on the menu is Lobster Jollof Risotto, which brings together the rich flavors of Nigerian Jollof rice with the creamy texture of Italian risotto, topped with succulent lobster. Diners can also enjoy Truffle Yam Polenta with Grilled Honey Suya Chicken, where creamy yam polenta meets smoky, honey-glazed suya chicken. For dessert, the Honey Crunch Custard offers a sweet finish, featuring Nigerian custard topped with Peak milk-infused whipped cream and crunchy honey corn flakes. For a full look at the menu, visit: Ebi-Ayo Supper Club Menu.

"Friendsgiving is a time to gather, share, and celebrate the essence of family, friendship and community, which is at the heart of everything I create in the kitchen," said Chef Tayo. "Partnering with a brand like True Religion, known for embracing individuality and creativity, is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to bringing these values to life through my food, creating a space where people from all walks of life can connect and celebrate together."

True Religion's Team True platform, which highlights creative and individual expression, is a perfect fit for Chef Tayo's ethos. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Tayo for this Friendsgiving event," said Kristen D'Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. "True Religion's Team True platform is all about celebrating authenticity and self-expression, and Chef Tayo embodies this perfectly through his innovative culinary approach. By partnering with Chef Tayo, we are excited to merge the worlds of fashion and food, creating a unique and memorable experience for our Team True partners."

This partnership marks True Religion's ongoing commitment to expanding its influence beyond the fashion industry, engaging with cultural innovators like Chef Tayo to offer experiences that resonate deeply with diverse communities. The Friendsgiving dinner not only highlights Chef Tayo's culinary talents but also showcases True Religion's dedication to supporting creators who bring people together through art, whether in the form of food, fashion, or self-expression.

Guests attending the Friendsgiving dinner can expect an intimate, curated dining experience where every dish tells a story. Complementing the culinary journey will be True Religion's unmistakable presence, adding a fashion-forward touch to the evening. Attendees will not only enjoy extraordinary food but also experience the spirit of togetherness, creativity, and style in an unforgettable setting. This one-night-only private event promises to be a celebration of friendship, flavor, and self-expression, where culture and community come alive.

About Chef Tayo:

Chef Tayo is the founder and creative force behind The Ebi-Ayo Supper Club, where he crafts immersive dining experiences that combine food, culture, and community. His culinary style blends traditional Nigerian flavors with Italian influence, resulting in dishes that are not only flavorful but deeply meaningful. Through his dinner series, Chef Tayo has built a loyal following, offering guests the chance to explore new flavors while celebrating life's important moments.

About True Religion:

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women.

Media Contact

Charisse Curtis, Milano Consulting, LLC, 1 3232513582, [email protected], www.milano-consulting.com

SOURCE True Religion