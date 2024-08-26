True Story Proves How God's Help, Hard Work and Never Giving Up Leads to Accomplishing Great Things in Life

"My husband, Dudley, started the book, but passed before it was finished. He was my inspiration. He was a wonderful and kind man, husband and father." Post this

Each story highlights Dudley's strength to be an overcomer, the love he and his wife shared that she continues to feel to this day, and the unforgettable legacy he left behind. It's a relatable reminder that one cannot control hardships in life, but one can control persevering and overcoming obstacles.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sims said, "My husband, Dudley, started the book, but passed before it was finished. He was my inspiration. He was a wonderful and kind man, husband and father."

Andrea K. Sims is a mother and great, great grandmother. She worked with her husband, Dudley, until he passed away. She handled bookkeeping and went everywhere with her husband to buy properties. Together they really enjoyed that. One of the last projects that she and Dudley accomplished together was starting a ranch with a lot of black cattle. Since the age of 80 years old, Sims has been enjoying developing original oil paintings in addition to designing and building things. Now at 90 years old, with the Lord's help, she is excited to be recognized as a published author.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Overcoming the Odds of Life: From a Humble Birth in a Rice Field to Multi-Million-Dollar Business Deals is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

