TrueAccord Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Sentry Credit

Sentry will continue to service its clients with the same commitment and excellence they've come to expect. Over time, Sentry clients will also benefit from TrueAccord's industry-leading digital capabilities, unlocking new efficiencies and enhancing the client and consumer experience.

"The integration of Sentry into our ecosystem supports TrueAccord's continued growth, expands our service offerings, and enhances our ability to deliver a better debt collection experience to even more consumers," said Mark Ravanesi, CEO of TrueAccord. "Bringing our digital-first strategy to Sentry's expansive client portfolio will further expand our footprint and leverage TrueAccord's advanced data and technology capabilities to improve outcomes for clients while positively impacting the financial lives of millions more U.S. consumers."

As the debt collection landscape has evolved and modernized, TrueAccord has grown by leading the industry on technology innovation and helping to guide consumer-friendly regulatory developments, becoming uniquely positioned to acquire and seamlessly integrate traditional debt collection agencies onto its digital platform. The acquisition of Sentry underscores TrueAccord's commitment to reinventing the collection industry in a way that delivers outstanding results while recognizing consumers' individual needs and preferences throughout the financial lifecycle.

Corporate Advisory Solutions (CAS) acted as the buy-side M&A advisor and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP provided legal advice to TrueAccord in this transaction.

