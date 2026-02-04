TrueCar Selects Impel as Exclusive AI Partner to Power Next-Generation Car Buying Experience

Impel has been named as the exclusive provider of Automotive AI technology for TrueCar and its network of partners. Together, the companies will deploy customized AI-native shopping experiences that drive outsized value for the 11,500 dealers and 250 membership organizations that TrueCar serves. Post this

Impel, one of the largest vertical AI companies, provides automotive retailers and OEMs with the industry's only fully integrated AI Operating System that connects fragmented data and orchestrates complex workflows along the entire customer lifecycle. Using a unified multi-agent network, Impel's platform automates and coordinates interactions across merchandising, marketing, sales, and service. By removing administrative drag from daily operations, dealership staff are able to focus on high-value relationship building that fosters customer loyalty and lifetime value. The Company's enterprise-grade platform drives significant gains in performance for dealers, including an average 27% increase in sales conversions, 27% increase in service repair orders generated, and 24% lift in customer repurchase rates. Impel serves more than 8,000 dealers and OEMs across more than 50 countries worldwide.

About the Partnership

At the heart of Impel's Automotive AI Operating System is the ability to design and deploy fully customizable, purpose-built AI agents. Recognizing that TrueCar car buying program requires a nuanced approach distinct from standard internet leads, a complexity that often challenges traditional BDCs, TrueCar and Impel worked together to develop an exclusive AI agent capable of supporting every individual membership program powered by the TrueCar network. This fulsome AI agent enables TrueCar and its certified dealers to deliver a branded concierge-level customer buying experience that meets partner compliance requirements and brand standards for all programs, while optimizing sales for participating dealers.

Through the partnership, TrueCar will offer Impel's full suite of Automotive AI solutions, including the customized TrueCar AI agent, to all certified dealers. In addition, the companies are working together to embed Impel's Chat AI and Sales AI agents in the TrueCar marketplace website and mobile app experience, further supporting shoppers along the customer journey and delivering ready-to-buy consumers directly to program dealers.

This partnership benefits all members of the TrueCar ecosystem, including:

Affinity Groups and Partner Brands: The partnership enhances the ability of affinity groups to offer car buying programs that provide members with a consistent, high quality, branded concierge-level experience. Powered by Impel's AI agents, affinity groups can provide their members with immediate, 24/7 support that guides shoppers through the car buying process with greater confidence.

Participating Dealers: TrueCar shoppers are already among the highest-intent shoppers in the industry. Impel's AI agents ensure that every customer engagement is consistently nurtured with instant, contextually aware support that maximizes conversion and drives greater long-term loyalty.

Consumers: Car buyers using the TrueCar platform benefit from a seamless, friction-free experience throughout the customer journey. From answering vehicle-specific questions to facilitating trade-ins and financing, Impel's AI agents act as a digital concierge, providing convenience and high-touch support for consumers and program members.

"TrueCar has always been a pioneer in the digital auto retail space and we believe that serving members of trusted affinity groups leads to a more valuable car-buying experience," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of TrueCar. "By choosing Impel as our strategic AI partner, we are ensuring that every shopper receives an immediate, intelligent, and highly personalized concierge experience. In our evaluation of the landscape, Impel consistently outperformed other solutions by a wide margin, proving itself to be the most performant engine for driving complex transactions. As a global leader with a footprint 10 to 15 times the size of its closest competitors, Impel provides the enterprise-grade scale and purpose-built intelligence our dealer network needs to guide shoppers through complex transactions with total confidence."

"We're thrilled to be selected by TrueCar to power the future of their auto buying program," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "As TrueCar enters this new chapter as a private company, it creates the perfect opportunity to deploy a fully AI-native marketplace experience for the 11,500 dealerships and the millions of shoppers they serve. Impel's Automotive AI Operating System was designed to handle precisely these kinds of enterprise-level complexities across the entire customer lifecycle. By pairing our autonomous AI agents with TrueCar's expansive network, we are set to deliver a high-performance experience that redefines the car-buying model for the digital era."

Certified TrueCar dealers can visit Impel at the 2026 NADA Show (booth #4331W) in Las Vegas, February 3-5, to learn more about the partnership.

About Impel

Impel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company's industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 40 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $10 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more, visit impel.ai.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

