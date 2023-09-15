TrueChoicePack COO Rakesh Rathore Selected as Cincinnati Business Courier's C -Suite Awards Finalist for the Second Time!

Dr. Rathore's leadership has helped to grow TrueChoicePack into a diverse and global company which is on the cutting edge of disposable product and private label innovation.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rakesh Rathore has been selected as one of the top Chief Operating Officers in the Tri-State area! This places Mr. Rathore among the ranks of other top executives in the region such as Archie Brown, CEO at First Financial Bank, Lori Mackey, COO at the University of Cincinnati Physicians, and Paul Jenny, CFO at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Mr. Rathore has been selected as a finalist for the second time in the 2023 C-Suite Awards due to the exceptional leadership he has continued to demonstrate at TrueChoicePack, one of the fastest growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Now in its ninth year, the C-Suite Awards program is hosted by The Cincinnati Business Courier and honors top-level executives who have shown an exceptional track record of driving organizational success. Mr. Rathore is among 8 finalists chosen for the category of COO.
Rakesh Rathore received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and conducted extensive research work at the University of Cincinnati. Rathore has used this strong scientific background to drive innovation at TrueChoicePack, which is constantly on the cutting edge of sustainability, product development, and supply chain management.
As new regulations banning foam products, PFAS-containing items, and other single use items come into effect, Rathore has ensured that his customers have eco friendly options available to them. From PFAS-free compostable tableware to trash bags with post-consumer recycled content (PCR), TrueChoicePack's robust global supply chain has allowed their customers to adapt to ever changing global circumstances.
Using his background knowledge in biochemistry and sustainable materials, Rathore also helped to launch EcoWay, TrueChoicePack's in-house branded line of bamboo-based paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, and tissues.
Furthermore, Rathore's leadership has been paramount to the continued growth of the company, which now operates three offices globally and produces private label products for Fortune 500 retailers across America. Under his leadership, TrueChoicePack has implemented a state of the art ERP system which has dramatically increased the efficiency and productivity of daily operations.
The Courier will honor all of the finalists and announce the winners during an awards ceremony 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Renaissance Hotel Downtown Cincinnati, located at 36 E. Fourth St. Look for information about the finalists and profiles of the winners in the Oct. 13 edition of the Courier.
