TrueChoicePack COO Rakesh Rathore Selected as Cincinnati Business Courier's C -Suite Awards Finalist for the Second Time!

From PFAS-free compostable tableware to trash bags with post-consumer recycled content (PCR), TrueChoicePack's robust global supply chain has allowed their customers to adapt to ever changing global circumstances. Tweet this

Rakesh Rathore received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and conducted extensive research work at the University of Cincinnati. Rathore has used this strong scientific background to drive innovation at TrueChoicePack, which is constantly on the cutting edge of sustainability, product development, and supply chain management.

As new regulations banning foam products, PFAS-containing items, and other single use items come into effect, Rathore has ensured that his customers have eco friendly options available to them. From PFAS-free compostable tableware to trash bags with post-consumer recycled content (PCR), TrueChoicePack's robust global supply chain has allowed their customers to adapt to ever changing global circumstances.

Using his background knowledge in biochemistry and sustainable materials, Rathore also helped to launch EcoWay, TrueChoicePack's in-house branded line of bamboo-based paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, and tissues.

Furthermore, Rathore's leadership has been paramount to the continued growth of the company, which now operates three offices globally and produces private label products for Fortune 500 retailers across America. Under his leadership, TrueChoicePack has implemented a state of the art ERP system which has dramatically increased the efficiency and productivity of daily operations.

The Courier will honor all of the finalists and announce the winners during an awards ceremony 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Renaissance Hotel Downtown Cincinnati, located at 36 E. Fourth St. Look for information about the finalists and profiles of the winners in the Oct. 13 edition of the Courier.

Media Contact

Bryn, TrueChoicePack, 1 513-759- 5540 1012, [email protected], TrueChoicePack

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE TrueChoicePack