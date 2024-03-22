TrueChoicePack COO Rakesh Rathore to be Inducted into the 2024 PLMA Hall of Fame in the category of Private Brand Innovator!

TrueChoicePack's latest innovation is the use of PHA bioplastics which are home compostable & marine degradable. This innovation, along with improved PFAS-free coating formula which provides grease resistance from 0-100 degrees C, further demonstrate as a leading manufacturer in the sustainable space. Post this

Rakesh Rathore received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and conducted extensive research work at the University of Cincinnati. Rathore has used this strong scientific background to drive innovation at TrueChoicePack, which is constantly on the cutting edge of sustainability, product development, and supply chain management.

As new regulations banning foam products, PFAS-containing items, and other single use items come into effect, Rathore has ensured that his customers have eco-friendly options available to them. From PFAS-free compostable tableware to trash bags with post-consumer recycled content (PCR), TrueChoicePack's robust global supply chain has allowed their customers to adapt to ever changing global circumstances.

The company's latest innovation is the use of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) bioplastics to create cups, cutlery, straws, and other disposables which are home compostable and marine degradable. This innovation, along with TrueChoicePack's improved PFAS-free coating formula which provides grease resistance from 0-100 degrees Celsius, further demonstrate TrueChoicePack's position as a leading manufacturer in the sustainable disposables space.

Using his background knowledge in biochemistry and sustainable materials, Rathore also helped to launch EcoWay, TrueChoicePack's in-house branded line of bamboo-based paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, and tissues.

Furthermore, Rathore's leadership has been paramount to the continued growth of the company, which now operates three offices globally and produces private label products for Fortune 500 retailers across America. Under his leadership, TrueChoicePack has implemented a state of the art ERP system which has dramatically increased the efficiency and productivity of daily operations.

PLMA honored all of the inductees during PLMA's 2024 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, March 20 at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, located at 123 Losoya St, San Antonio, TX.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Please contact Bryan Specht

Bryan Specht: [email protected]

Phone Number: 937-630-3832

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE TrueChoicePack