TrueChoicePack Corp. Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for BioGreenChoice® Product Line

BioGreenChoice® PFAS-Free Fiber Molded Plates, Bowls, and Platters are manufactured using bagasse, a renewable byproduct of sugarcane processing. By repurposing agricultural residue rather than relying on traditional wood pulping, these products significantly reduce environmental impact while delivering the strength, functionality, and presentation required for commercial and consumer applications. The PFAS-free formulation further reinforces TrueChoicePack's commitment to safer, more responsible materials.

BioGreenChoice® CPLA Cutlery is made from crystallized polylactic acid (CPLA), a plant-based material derived from renewable resources and engineered to deliver enhanced heat resistance and durability. Designed for performance in foodservice, hospitality, and everyday use, the cutlery offers a reliable, compostable alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics, supporting both environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

With this certification, these BioGreenChoice® products may now display the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label, enabling buyers to quickly identify products made with verified renewable content. Biobased materials reduce dependence on non-renewable, petroleum-based inputs while offering cost-competitive performance equal to or exceeding traditional alternatives.

"Achieving the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering truly sustainable solutions that customers can rely on," said Rakesh Rathore, PhD, COO of TrueChoicePack Corp. "The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label gives retailers, foodservice operators, and consumers confidence that BioGreenChoice® products deliver verified environmental value without compromising quality or performance."

"We applaud TrueChoicePack Corp. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred® Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, TrueChoicePack Corp. joins an expanding list of businesses combating inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to the latest USDA Economic Impact Report, the biobased products industry supports 4.6 million American jobs, contributes $470 billion to the U.S. economy, and generates 2.79 additional jobs in other sectors for every biobased job. Biobased products also displace approximately 9.4 million barrels of oil annually and have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalents per year.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TrueChoicePack is a one-stop shop for private label disposable solutions. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of both eco-friendly and traditional disposable products. TCP delivers innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions with expert precision and cost-effective strategies for retailers, wholesalers, and consumers. With a diversified global network and a stable pricing model, TCP has earned the trust of several leading Fortune 500 companies, including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice providers.

BioGreenChoice® – Eco-friendly, certified compostable items made from sustainable materials such as bagasse/sugarcane, bamboo, birchwood, PLA, and PHA.

Progress® – Everyday essentials including cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, cling wrap, plastic containers, parchment paper, and picnic/tabletop products.

EcoWay® – Tree-free, bamboo-based paper goods such as napkins, paper towels, and toilet tissue.

These efforts directly respond to growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives and encourage both retailers and shoppers to shift toward eco-friendly disposable products.

About the USDA BioPreferred® Program

USDA's BioPreferred® Program was established by the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018 to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products. The program includes a mandatory federal purchasing preference as well as a voluntary certification and labeling initiative known as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the United States and 47 countries participate in the program, helping create jobs, support rural economic growth, and reduce environmental impact through the use of renewable materials. For more information, contact Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred® Program, at [email protected].

