TrueChoicePack Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

TrueChoicePack has been recognized as a Champion of Adaptability in the CO—100. The category honors businesses that have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and tenacity in overcoming significant challenges or adversity. These businesses have shown the grit and determination needed to navigate through tough times with unwavering resolve and innovative problem-solving.

"Being named one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work of our entire team. We pride ourselves on serving major retailers and distributors nationwide, offering a one-stop shop for all disposable needs—from compostable and eco-friendly options to traditional solutions. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable products that meet the evolving needs of our customers." — Heena Rathore, President & CEO, TrueChoicePack

About TrueChoicePack- headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TrueChoicePack (TCP) is a leader in providing packaging and disposable solutions to Fortune 500 Customers and is a ONE STOP SHOP for its customers' disposables needs. As proven experts in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of products TCP offers holistic and sustainable business solutions. The company's products are trusted by companies everywhere, including Kroger, Weis Markets, Walmart, US Foods, UNFI, Sysco, Big Lots, Amazon, Thrive Market, and others under various brand names.

TrueChoicePack's in-house brands include BioGreenChoice, EcoWay, and Progress, all of which offer comprehensive lines of disposable products available for private label. Therefore, TrueChoicePack can be a retailer's one-stop shop for disposable product needs. BioGreenChoice offers a line of eco-friendly, certified compostable disposable products made of sustainable materials like sugarcane fiber (bagasse) and corn starch. Progress, on the other hand, offers no-nonsense everyday essentials like plastic cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, clingwrap, and parchment paper that customers can depend upon every day. EcoWay offers a full line of tree-free bamboo-based paper products.

"At TrueChoicePack, we leverage advanced ERP systems and cutting-edge technology to streamline our global supply chain operations, optimize demand planning, and stay ahead of evolving state regulations, including PFAS restrictions, PCR mandates, and single-use plastics bans. Our commitment to innovation ensures that we not only meet regulatory requirements but also deliver sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our customers. By integrating technology at every step, we continue to drive efficiency and adaptability in a rapidly changing market landscape." —Rakesh Rathore, PhD, COO & CSO, TrueChoicePack

The CO—100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community-building and networking opportunities.

On October 8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO—100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

