TrueChoicePack Receives 2025 Progressive Grocer Impact Award

TrueChoicePack (TCP) proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the 2025 Progressive Grocer Impact Award in the Sustainability/Resource Conservation category. This honor highlights TCP's leadership as a private label manufacturer in the disposable industry, driving meaningful change.
CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueChoicePack (TCP) is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the 2025 Progressive Grocer Impact Award in the Sustainability/Resource Conservation category. The Impact Awards honor retailers, suppliers, and solution providers driving meaningful changes in the food and consumables industry.
This recognition highlights TrueChoicePack's leadership in prioritizing eco-friendly materials across its product portfolio, positioning the company as a trailblazer in sustainable product innovation.
"TrueChoicePack streamlines private label manufacturing with efficiency and sustainability—using renewable agricultural byproducts, FSC‑certified products, and utilizing more renewable energy. Our strengthened supply chain ensures long‑term reliability, sustainability, and stable pricing for a greener future," said Heena Rathore, President & CEO of TrueChoicePack.
Sustainability is central to TCP's vision for a greener future. Most recently, the company introduced an rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) product line under its in-house brand, Progress. Made in the USA and available for private label in both retail and wholesale quantities, the line includes bowls, portion cups, clamshells, lids, and deli containers. Designed to balance eco-conscious materials with everyday performance, these products deliver dependable functionality with a reduced environmental footprint.
"Our new rPET products represent the latest addition to our wholesale private label line made in the USA. This launch underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable materials while strengthening partnerships with domestic and global manufacturers. As we expand our private label portfolio, we are forging deeper strategic relationships with U.S. suppliers to deliver high-quality, responsible solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Rakesh Rathore, PhD, COO of TrueChoicePack.
Additional Sustainable Initiatives
TrueChoicePack's commitment to sustainability is evident in a wide range of innovations designed to reduce plastic waste, including:
- Trash can liners made with PCR (post-consumer recycled) content
- Certified compostable and PFAS-free packaging for plates, platters, bowls, cups, cutlery, and straws
- Support for customers transitioning from polystyrene (PS) to more recyclable polypropylene (PP)
- A full range of sustainable material options including but not limited to: bagasse/sugarcane, PLA, PHA, bamboo, birchwood, and recycled aluminum foil.
About TrueChoicePack
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, TrueChoicePack is a one-stop shop for private-label disposable solutions. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of both eco-friendly and traditional disposable products. TCP delivers innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions with expert precision and cost-effective sourcing for retailers, wholesalers, and consumers.
With a diversified global network and a stable pricing model, TCP has earned the trust of several leading Fortune 500 companies, including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and food service providers.
TrueChoicePack's family of brands includes:
- BioGreenChoice – Eco-friendly, certified compostable items made from sustainable materials such as bagasse/sugarcane, bamboo, birchwood, PLA, and PHA.
- Progress – Everyday essentials including cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, cling wrap, plastic containers, parchment paper, and picnic/tabletop products.
- EcoWay – Tree-free, bamboo-based paper goods such as napkins, paper towels, and toilet tissue.
These efforts directly respond to growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives and encourage both retailers and shoppers to shift toward eco-friendly disposable products.
Awards & Recognition
Over the years, TrueChoicePack has received numerous prestigious honors, including:
- Store Brands Game Changer in the Category of Product Innovation, 2024
- PLMA Private Label Industry Hall of Fame – Private Brand Innovator, 2024
- Store Brands and Progressive Grocer Editors' Picks Best Products, 2024
- Inc.'s Female Founders List, 2023
- Featured on USA Today, 2020
- Business Courier Innovation and Technology Award in the Category of Green Business Innovation, 2020
- #57 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List, 2019
With continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, TrueChoicePack remains a trusted partner in private label product manufacturing and development—dedicated to building a greener, more responsible future.
To learn more about TrueChoicePack and its sustainable initiatives, please view:
TrueChoicePack: Your Strategic Partner in Private Label Disposable Product Manufacturing
Media Contact:
Blake Englehart [email protected] , Tel: +1 (937) 630-3832
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Media Contact
BLAKE ENGLEHART, TrueChoicePack, 1 937 630 3832, [email protected], https://truechoicepack.com/
SOURCE TrueChoicePack
Share this article