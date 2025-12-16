TrueChoicePack Receives 2025 Progressive Grocer Impact Award

"TrueChoicePack delivers efficient, sustainable private label manufacturing—using renewable byproducts, FSC‑certified products, and renewable energy. Our supply chain ensures reliability, stable pricing, and a greener future." said Heena Rathore, President & CEO Post this

"TrueChoicePack streamlines private label manufacturing with efficiency and sustainability—using renewable agricultural byproducts, FSC‑certified products, and utilizing more renewable energy. Our strengthened supply chain ensures long‑term reliability, sustainability, and stable pricing for a greener future," said Heena Rathore, President & CEO of TrueChoicePack.

Sustainability is central to TCP's vision for a greener future. Most recently, the company introduced an rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) product line under its in-house brand, Progress. Made in the USA and available for private label in both retail and wholesale quantities, the line includes bowls, portion cups, clamshells, lids, and deli containers. Designed to balance eco-conscious materials with everyday performance, these products deliver dependable functionality with a reduced environmental footprint.

"Our new rPET products represent the latest addition to our wholesale private label line made in the USA. This launch underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable materials while strengthening partnerships with domestic and global manufacturers. As we expand our private label portfolio, we are forging deeper strategic relationships with U.S. suppliers to deliver high-quality, responsible solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Rakesh Rathore, PhD, COO of TrueChoicePack.

Additional Sustainable Initiatives

TrueChoicePack's commitment to sustainability is evident in a wide range of innovations designed to reduce plastic waste, including:

Trash can liners made with PCR (post-consumer recycled) content

Certified compostable and PFAS-free packaging for plates, platters, bowls, cups, cutlery, and straws

Support for customers transitioning from polystyrene (PS) to more recyclable polypropylene (PP)

A full range of sustainable material options including but not limited to: bagasse/sugarcane, PLA, PHA, bamboo, birchwood, and recycled aluminum foil.

About TrueChoicePack

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, TrueChoicePack is a one-stop shop for private-label disposable solutions. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of both eco-friendly and traditional disposable products. TCP delivers innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions with expert precision and cost-effective sourcing for retailers, wholesalers, and consumers.

With a diversified global network and a stable pricing model, TCP has earned the trust of several leading Fortune 500 companies, including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and food service providers.

TrueChoicePack's family of brands includes:

BioGreenChoice – Eco-friendly, certified compostable items made from sustainable materials such as bagasse/sugarcane, bamboo, birchwood, PLA, and PHA.

Progress – Everyday essentials including cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, cling wrap, plastic containers, parchment paper, and picnic/tabletop products.

EcoWay – Tree-free, bamboo-based paper goods such as napkins, paper towels, and toilet tissue.

These efforts directly respond to growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives and encourage both retailers and shoppers to shift toward eco-friendly disposable products.

Awards & Recognition

Over the years, TrueChoicePack has received numerous prestigious honors, including:

With continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, TrueChoicePack remains a trusted partner in private label product manufacturing and development—dedicated to building a greener, more responsible future.

