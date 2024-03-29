TrueChoicePack Recognized by Store Brands Magazine GAME CHANGERS Campaign for Product Innovation

Rather than merely reacting to regulations/market changes, TrueChoicePack has remained on the cutting-edge of innovation to help customers anticipate changes before they happen. In many cases, TrueChoicePack has introduced innovations before other national brands! Post this

One of the key aspects where TrueChoicePack has demonstrated leadership is in response to changing regulations, particularly in the context of environmental sustainability. In recognition of the growing concerns surrounding PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), TrueChoicePack has proactively shifted towards producing PFAS-free products. This initiative not only ensures compliance with emerging regulations but also reflects the company's dedication to delivering products that prioritize both safety and sustainability.

In addressing the global call for reduced plastic waste, TrueChoicePack has embraced post-consumer recycled materials. By incorporating recycled content into their packaging, the company actively contributes to the circular economy, minimizing the environmental impact of single-use plastics.

TrueChoicePack's commitment to sustainability extends to their adoption of home compostable bioplastics. As consumers become increasingly eco-conscious, the demand for packaging that aligns with responsible disposal practices has surged. TrueChoicePack's investment in home compostable bioplastics demonstrates a strategic foresight, meeting the demand for environmentally friendly alternatives while maintaining the functionality and durability expected in the private label industry.

Key Innovations:

Rather than merely reacting to regulations/market changes, TrueChoicePack has remained on the cutting-edge of innovation to help customers anticipate changes before they happen. This helps to eliminate the sentiment that private brands are "behind the times" In many cases, TrueChoicePack has introduced innovations before other national brands!

Some examples of innovative products which TrueChoicePack has introduced over the past several years include:

-PFAS-free Fiber molded products with industry leading grease and soak resistance

Including grease resistance from 0-100 degrees C without the use of PFAS chemicals.

BPI and TUV certified compostable.

-Trash Bags with Post Consumer Recycled Content (PCR).

-Cutlery, Straws, and Cups made from Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) bioplastics, a cutting-edge material that is both home compostable and marine degradable.

-Home compostable alternatives to plastic products including Bagasse/Sugarcane, Bamboo, and birchwood materials.

-Soak resistant, compostable fiber molded meat trays.

-Precut parchment paper and aluminum foil sheets.

-Cling wrap with built in sliding cutter.

-100% Recycled Aluminum Foil.

-Full lineup of Polypropylene (PP) disposables to help with transition from Polystyrene (PS) material.

About TrueChoicePack (TCP) - Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TrueChoicePack is a leader in providing packaging and disposable solutions to Fortune 500 Customers and is the ONE STOP SHOP for its customers' disposables needs. As proven experts in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of products TCP offers holistic and sustainable business solutions. The company's products are trusted by companies everywhere, including Kroger, Weis Markets, Walmart, US Foods, UNFI, Big Lots, Thrive Market, and others under various brand names.

TrueChoicePack's in-house brands include BioGreenChoice, EcoWay, and Progress, all of which offer comprehensive lines of disposable products available for private label. BioGreenChoice offers a line of eco-friendly, certified compostable disposable products made of sustainable materials like bagasse/sugarcane, bamboo, corn starch, and PHA. Progress, on the other hand, offers no-nonsense everyday essentials like plastic cutlery, food storage bags, trash can liners, aluminum foil, clingwrap, parchment paper, and other picnic/tabletop products that customers can depend upon every day. EcoWay offers a full line of tree-free bamboo-based paper products- napkins, paper towels, and toilet paper tissues.

Over the past several years, TrueChoicePack has received numerous prestigious awards including:

