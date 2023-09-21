TrueDialog Ranked 1st Place and Named a "Champion" for SMS Texting by SoftwareReviews

"We hear from our customers every day how much they love our solution and working with us, a testament to the hard work of our dedicated employees. This independent research confirms what we have broadly known for many years," said TrueDialog CEO John Wright. Tweet this

According to the research, TrueDialog tied for first place with an aggregate quality score of 9.5 out of 10 among SMS Marketing firms. This reflects high marks for both NEF and Value Index, ranking True Dialog as one of six "Champions" among 16 key players within the industry.

"We hear from our customers every day how much they love our solution and working with us, a testament to the hard work of our dedicated employees. This independent research confirms what we have broadly known for many years," said TrueDialog CEO John Wright.

Digging deeper, TrueDialog has a NEF (impressions across Service Experience, Conflict Resolution, Negotiation and Contract, Strategy and Innovation, Product Impact) of 97%, placing it in the Top 4. The company has a Value Index of 93, placing it at #1.

"Data from this report is based on feedback from hundreds of validated end users", says David Piazza, SoftwareReviews SVP Product and Service Delivery. "The data is then summarized in our reports to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the most highly regarded vendors in the emerging SMS Marketing category. Feedback summarized in our Emotional Footprint reports indicates that TrueDialog provides an outstanding customer experience for users of text-based promotional tools."

Responding to the #1 ranking across all subcomponents of the Service Experience— Respectful, Efficient, Caring, Effective, and Saves Time— Wright said, "We made a commitment to 100% US-based Customer Support, which provides a level of care and stability of relationships that is unmatched. It is the backbone of everything we do. I can't be prouder of the impression we make in this area."

Within Product Impact, True Dialog achieved a 100% score and top ranking in key subcategories of Reliable, Enables Productivity, Performance Enhancing, and Unique Features. This reflects TrueDialog's commitment to continuous improvement to deliver on both existing and anticipated client needs.

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience. User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes. The survey that informed the report included 294 customers from 16 key players within SMS Marketing (average of 18+ reviews per company).

Wright concluded, "This research confirms that TrueDialog's platform and service is top tier in this industry. We are a trusted partner that customers like to work with, delivering high quality, cost effective texting solutions."

About TrueDialog

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded in 2008, TrueDialog is an innovative Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company featuring an Enterprise-Grade SMS Business Texting Solution that allows clients across a range of industries to reach their customers and prospects at any scale. We are a team of veteran messaging experts who have built what we believe is the premier messaging platform in the industry by carefully listening to our customers. Our technology is cloud-based and API-centric, powered by an ISO 9001 database and direct carrier connections to deliver 99.9% uptime. It is secure, stable, and scalable to meet the needs of the largest enterprises. Customers can send mass text messages or utilize our unique "TrueDialog" feature which enables seamless, multi-user, team-based customer support texting at scale. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com.

