TrueLearn Adds Picmonic to USMLE Digital Learning Platform

To help students excel in medical school and on the USMLE board exams, TrueLearn has integrated Picmonic into its digital learning and analytics platform. Acquired by TrueLearn in 2021, Picmonic provides 2,000+ audiovisual mnemonic lessons, covering major medical school content and topics, and 23,000+ need-to-know facts. These tools enable students to build a strong knowledge base and retain what they learn 331% longer while improving exam scores by 55%, according to a National Library of Medicine study.(4)

The TrueLearn-Picmonic integration provides a comprehensive learning loop powered by an advanced data analytics engine that elevates curricular, exam, and program outcomes.

Faculty can enhance their existing curricula and improve outcomes by leveraging Picmonic in didactics and integrating customizable, USMLE-style questions and quizzes to assess knowledge acquisition and application. According to TrueLearn's survey, only 16% of medical school educators currently have integrated formative and summative assessments across the curriculum, and just 16% have integrated board-style questions following the transition of USMLE Step 1 to a pass/fail outcome.

Deans, Department Heads, and Clerkship Directors can leverage real-time performance data, longitudinal insights, and comparative analytics to identify at-risk students early, track remediation progress, and inform curricular decisions. The TrueLearn survey also revealed only 25% of medical school educators have data insights to predict USMLE outcomes.

Students can learn, retain, and recall concepts better and faster with Picmonic, and assess their ability to apply knowledge and engage in higher-order thinking with TrueLearn, all the while developing self-regulated learning skills and preparing for board exams.

"We are very excited to offer Picmonic as an integrated solution on our platform," said TrueLearn CCO Kate Campbell. "We expect that programs and learners alike will see an increase in exam preparedness and optimize performance that will translate into improved residency match outcomes."

About the TrueLearn-Picmonic Learning Loop

TrueLearn and Picmonic form a powerful learning loop that combines audiovisual mnemonics, spaced repetition, and low-stakes practice recall to drive effective, efficient learning in healthcare education. Students master complex concepts with ease with audiovisual mnemonics then strengthen knowledge application and engage in deeper learning as they take board-style practice questions and review detailed rationales with TrueLearn.

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics company that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, therapy, and allied health. Preparing for high-stakes exams in healthcare is challenging for even the highest-performing learners. We help them realize their full potential and support institutions in meeting educational goals.

