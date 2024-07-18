TrueLearn Launches New Curriculum Builder Functionality to Help Healthcare Education Programs Drive Optimal Learning and Licensure Outcomes

Engage students in precision learning and track performance longitudinally

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading healthcare education platform, TrueLearn, just released a new feature—Curriculum Builder—that empowers educators to seamlessly integrate high-quality, board-style practice questions and Picmonic audio-visual mnemonic videos directly into their existing curriculum. The goal? Increase engagement, learning efficiency, and efficacy throughout the program to steer successful outcomes.

Data-Powered Precision Learning to Drive Success

With this new curriculum mapping functionality, programs can easily deploy regular formative assessments across the curriculum and align practice questions with specific course content, creating a more targeted and effective learning journey to improve outcomes. Customized content delivery is a huge advantage for both learners and faculty. Learners will no longer have to guess what practice questions are appropriate to take when self-testing, and faculty can curate quizzes quickly and efficiently to incorporate proven learning science techniques into teaching.

TrueLearn's commitment to personalized learning extends beyond curriculum alignment. The platform leverages a powerful analytics engine to deliver real-time insights, predictive data, and comparative analytics. Educators gain valuable insight into learner content strengths and weaknesses, readily identifying areas requiring additional focus. Additionally, longitudinal performance tracking allows programs to identify curricular gaps and redundancies, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience and achievement of institutional goals.

Learners also receive personalized performance feedback to self-identify areas of content weakness and engage in precision learning to master the material. Utilizing adaptive technology, TrueLearn also helps learners establish good learning hygiene based on learning science by providing insightful information about individual testing habits and behaviors and tips from proven research. Additionally, the platform helps learners engage in spaced repetition by re-exposing missed content at key intervals to enhance learning and retention.

Maximize Learning and Program Outcomes

TrueLearn supports healthcare educators and programs across various disciplines, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and others.

Medical schools, residency programs, and other training programs in healthcare who wish to transform their educational experience for learners can explore a partnership with TrueLearn to equip faculty and learners with a resource built on cognitive science strategies proven to elevate teaching and learning, strengthen comprehension, and optimize first-time pass rates on licensure exams.

To learn more and explore a partnership with TrueLearn, visit truelearn.com/institutions/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kate Campbell

[email protected]

SOURCE TrueLearn