"Truelove: The Film" Premieres on Digital, Satellite and Cable

Award-winning Feature Documentary on Williams Syndrome from Christopher Knight's Former Prodigy Media Now Available on Most Popular Streaming Platforms and Beyond.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Prodigy Media, a production company co-founded by Christopher Knight and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Phil Viardo, has announced today that their debut, "Truelove: The Film," an award-winning feature documentary on a rare genetic disorder called Williams syndrome, is now available on-demand on most popular streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including Amazon®, Apple TV®, Google Play® and XBOX® as well as from cablers such as DirecTV®, Dish Network®, InDemand® and Shaw® (Canada). Slated for release in over 20 worldwide territories via Premiere Digital, the film will also become available on top AVOD and educational platforms such as Tubi®, Plex® and YouTube TV® starting on October 20, 2023.

"Truelove: The Film" follows Callie Truelove, a teenager with a rare genetic disorder known as Williams syndrome that affects 1 in every 7,500 births worldwide indiscriminately, regardless of race, gender, creed or geographic origin. The condition affects individuals differently, but generally comes along with severe cardiovascular and developmental issues in those that carry that specific deletion in chromosome #7, but it also produces some very surprising side effects, including an innate capacity for unconditional love.

A feature directorial debut from Phil Viardo, the film features appearances by Christopher Knight, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Darius Rucker, Michael Ray and others, and has won Best Documentary Feature: Audience Choice Award at the 2022 Beverly Hills Film Festival, the Audience Prize at the 2022 California Independent Film Festival, and a Special Jury Prize: The Courage Award at the 2022 Awareness Film Festival at LA Live.

"When we first set out to tell beautiful human stories, while raise awareness of Williams syndrome, we had no idea of the profound effect this experience would have on our own lives." said Christopher Knight, the film's producer. "Our only hope is that Truelove touches the hearts of our audiences, as it did all of us who were forever changed by making this film."

Former Prodigy Media is also one of the production companies behind "The Inventor," an animated feature film from Oscar-nominated Jim Capobianco, starring Stephen Fry, Marion Cotillard and Daisy Ridley, opening in theaters nationwide September 15th. The company's first live-action features "The Heart Will Break," "Monstrosity" and "The Empresario" are slated for production in 2024, while new premium documentary series projects will be announced later this month. For additional info please visit www.formerprodigymedia.com.

More information on where to watch "Truelove: The Film," as well as the entire story behind this journey can be found at www.truelovethefilm.com.

