TrueMark Investments Expands Its Lineup of Actively Managed ETFs With Launch of International Dividend Income ETF

This actively managed fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to a concentrated portfolio of 40-60 international companies that the management team have identified trading at favorable valuations as well as paying attractive dividends that are expected to grow over time. Post this

The fund is sub-advised by the highly experienced team at Opal Capital, an investment management firm with a long track record of building and managing dividend-focused strategies. Austin Graff, Opal Capital's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, will serve as lead portfolio manager. Mr. Graff has nearly two decades of experience in financial services, previously holding positions at PIMCO and Goldman Sachs.

IDVZ joins the Opal Dividend Income ETF (DIVZ), which takes the same approach to identifying opportunities in the domestic equity universe, in the TrueShares lineup. DIVZ, $136.92 million in assets under management as of November 30, 2024, launched in 2021 and carries a 4-star Morningstar rating*. The fund's performance is currently in the top 20% of all US Large-Cap Value funds YTD in 2024**.

"IDVZ is a natural extension of the proven investment acumen Opal has consistently displayed in managing DIVZ," said Michael Loukas, Principal and CEO of TrueMark Investments. "Opal's approach is a great example of the type of institutional quality portfolio management philosophy that is fueling the proliferation of actively managed ETFs and we're proud to once again partner with them to deliver the type of exposure to international dividend paying equities that should find a broad audience across the investment marketplace."

"Dividend investing is not a one-size-fits-all discipline, nor does it lend itself to passive approaches," added Graff. "Instead, it takes a research-driven approach to identify quality companies with strong fundamentals, significant cash flow, stable revenue streams and a commitment to providing shareholders with attractive dividends. With IDVZ, as we have with DIVZ, we're very pleased to be providing investors with a concentrated portfolio designed to play a significant role in delivering opportunities for both growth and income."

The launch of IDVZ caps a busy 2024 for the team behind the TrueShares lineup of ETFs, which earlier this year added to its robust lineup of structured outcome ETFs with the launch of the TrueShares Quarterly Bull Hedge ETF (QBUL) and TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF (QBER); and expanded its roster of sub-advised ETFs with the introduction of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ).

"Our unique suite of both internally managed and sub-advised ETFs has been built using a disciplined, opportunistic approach to strategy and manager selection," added Loukas. "Our partnership with Opal is an outstanding example of that process and we're excited to have collaborated in bringing IDVZ to market."

For more information about the TrueShares Opal International Dividend Income ETF (IDVZ), please visit .

About TrueMark Investments

At TrueMark, we serve investors with unique portfolio solutions, in an ETF structure, that deliver true exposure to a variety of asset classes, strategies, and industries. With $761.22 million in assets under management as of November 30, 2024, our suite of internally managed and sub-advised ETFs pair specialized investment expertise with industry knowledge to power investment management decisions. For more information on the firm's full lineup of TrueShares ETFs, please visit true-shares.com.

About Opal Capital

Opal Capital is an investment management company that specializes in equity income investing solutions. At Opal Capital, we believe that dividend solutions play a critical role in a portfolio that is often overlooked and underutilized. Our sole focus is to deliver distinct, stable income producing solutions for our clients. The main tenets of our investment process are a key source of differentiation: high conviction, deep fundamental research, forward looking analysis, and benchmark agnostic allocation.

RISK CONSIDERATIONS - IDVZ

Before investing, carefully consider the TrueShares ETFs investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Specific information about TrueShares is contained in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.true-shares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Fund may not achieve its objective and/or you could lose money on your investment in the Fund. The Fund is recently organized with no operating history for prospective investors to base their investment decision which may increase risks. Some of the Fund's key risks, include but are not limited to the following risks. Please see the Fund's prospectus for further information on these and other risk considerations.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund is exposed to additional risks, including: (1) concentration risk associated with Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; (2) costs risks associated with the frequent buying or selling of Fund shares; (3) market prices may differ than the Fund's net asset value; and (4) liquidity risk due to a potential lack of trading volume.

Dividend Paying Security Risk. Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Dividends may also be reduced or discontinued.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change based on various and unpredictable factors including but not limited to: expectations regarding government, economic, monetary and fiscal policies; inflation and interest rates; economic expansion or contraction; and global or regional political, economic and banking crises.

Market Capitalization Risk. The Fund may invest is securities across all market cap ranges. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion and may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large-capitalization companies and generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large capitalization stocks. The securities of small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large- or mid-capitalization companies and generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large- or mid-capitalization stocks.

Depositary Receipts Risk. American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") have risks similar to those of foreign securities (political and economic conditions, changes in the exchange rates, etc.) and entitle the holder to all dividends and capital gains that are paid out on the underlying foreign shares.

*3-year time period out of 1093 funds in the Large Value category, as of November 30, 2024, based on risk adjusted returns

** 2024 YTD percentile rank is 11th for all funds in the Large Value category, as of November 30, 2024, based on risk adjusted returns

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

© 2024 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Paralel Distributors LLC, distributor. Paralel Distributors LLC is unaffiliated with TrueMark Investments, Foreside Fund Services, LLC, and Opal Capital.

NOT FDIC INSURED — NO BANK GUARANTEE — MAY LOSE VALUE

TRUE62

RISK CONSIDERATIONS - DIVZ

Before investing, carefully consider the TrueShares ETFs investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Specific information about TrueShares is contained in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.true-shares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Fund may not achieve its objective and/or you could lose money on your investment in the Fund. The Fund is recently organized with no operating history for prospective investors to base their investment decision which may increase risks. Some of the Fund's key risks, include but are not limited to the following risks. Please see the Fund's prospectus for further information on these and other risk considerations.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund is exposed to the additional risks, including: (1) concentration risk associated with Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; (2) costs risks associated with the frequent buying or selling of Fund shares; (3) market prices may differ than the Fund's net asset value; and (4) liquidity risk due to a potential lack of trading volume.

Dividend Paying Security Risk. Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Dividends may also be reduced or discontinued.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change based on various and unpredictable factors including but not limited to: expectations regarding government, economic, monetary and fiscal policies; inflation and interest rates; economic expansion or contraction; and global or regional political, economic and banking crises.

Market Capitalization Risk. The Fund may invest is securities across all market cap ranges. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion and may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large-capitalization companies and generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large capitalization stocks. The securities of small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large- or mid-capitalization companies and generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large- or mid-capitalization stocks.

Depositary Receipts Risk. American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") have risks similar to those of foreign securities (political and economic conditions, changes in the exchange rates, etc.) and entitle the holder to all dividends and capital gains that are paid out on the underlying foreign shares.

Index Descriptions: The S&P 500® Index is a widely recognized capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. stock market. Securities in the ETF's portfolio will not match those in any index. The ETF is benchmark agnostic and corresponding portfolios may have significant non-correlation to any index. Index returns are generally provided as an overall market indicator. You cannot invest directly in an index. Although reinvestment of dividend and interest payments is assumed, no expenses are netted against an index's returns. Index performance information was furnished by sources deemed reliable and is believed to be accurate, however, no warranty or representation is made as to the accuracy thereof and the information is subject to correction.

Performance data quoted on this website represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold in the secondary market, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Investors will incur usual and customary brokerage commissions when buying or selling shares of the exchange-traded funds in the secondary market, and that, if reflected, the brokerage commissions would reduce the performance returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance shown. Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value and are not individually redeemable from the fund. Call 877-774-TRUE (8783) for performance data current to the most recent month end. Click here to view or download the factsheet for quarter-end standardized performance.

Index performance does not represent TrueShares fund performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All performance figures assume reinvestment of dividend and capital gains at net asset value; actual returns may differ. Performance 1-year and less are cumulative; performance over 1-year are average annualized total returns. Market price performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time, when the NAV is typically calculated. NAV price performance is determined using the daily calculated NAV. They do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Performance figures do not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or upon redemption or sale of fund shares. The fund inception date is generally several days prior to when the fund begins trading. NAV prices are used to calculate market price performance prior to 07/1/2020, when the fund first traded on an exchange. Click here to view or download a full prospectus. Click here to view or download a summary prospectus.

*3-year time period out of 1093 funds in the Large Value category, as of November 30, 2024, based on risk adjusted returns

** 2024 YTD percentile rank is 11th for all funds in the Large Value category, as of November 30, 2024, based on risk adjusted returns

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

© 2024 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services LLC, distributor.

NOT FDIC INSURED — NO BANK GUARANTEE — MAY LOSE VALUE

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan, Craft & Capital c/o TrueMark Investments, 1 9179020617, [email protected]

SOURCE TrueMark Investments