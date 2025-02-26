TrueML Leadership Recognized at RMAI's Annual Conference

"The work RMAI does for the debt collection industry and its members is critical to building a better financial lifecycle for businesses and consumers, especially its ever-evolving certification standards," said Kelly Knepper-Stephens, Chief Legal Officer, TrueML. Post this

RMAI's President's Award recognized Knepper-Stephens for her outstanding contributions to committee goals and innovative ideas helping further the success of RMAI and its membership. Knepper-Stephens has served on the RMAI board since 2017 and chaired the Education Committee, the Legislative Fund Committee, the Editorial & Social Media Committee, the Federal Legislative Committee, and was instrumental in forming the DEI Task Force (now the DEIB Committee). She is a regular speaker at RMAI events and on webinars, and has made countless appearances in Washington D.C. representing RMAI and advocating for the industry during pivotal regulatory developments as government affairs counsel for TrueAccord, especially around the use of digital communications in debt collection.

"The work RMAI does for the debt collection industry and its members is critical to building a better financial lifecycle for businesses and consumers, especially its ever-evolving certification standards," said Knepper-Stephens. "As technology and regulatory advancements continue to evolve and open new doors for innovation, I'm honored to receive the President's Award for work that I believe is so important to the future of our industry."

At the same conference, RMAI announced the election of Ravanesi to their 2025 Board of Directors in the certified third-party collection agency seat. His experience in the industry began on the phones as a collector in 1998, moving on to hold leadership roles with major originating creditors across the U.S. and internationally over the next 15 years. As CEO of TrueAccord, the trusted leader in third-party debt collection that leverages data science and technology for better consumer engagement, his focus has been on investing in the next generation of receivables management leaders, driving innovation, delivering outstanding results for clients, and advocating for fair practices at the consumer, state, and federal levels.

"As an RMAI board member, I will endeavor to champion new technologies and innovative practices, strengthen RMAI's voice at both federal and state levels, and promote the development and delivery of resources," said Ravanesi. "I look forward to creating positive shared outcomes for the association and our industry and working alongside other dedicated professionals with the same goal."

Since 2013, TrueML's family of companies has created financial technology solutions that prioritize customer experience and revolutionize consumers' experience seeking financial health. TrueML's artificial intelligence-based software is used by leading businesses across industries to communicate annually with more than 25 million consumers experiencing collections using a consumer-friendly, digital-first approach. To learn more about TrueML and its subsidiaries, visit www.TrueML.co, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

