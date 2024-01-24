Truent.ai Launches New Product Features for Financial Industry on the Heels of 47% Revenue Growth in Q4

Austin-based tech company triples customer base amidst ongoing innovations geared toward empowering go-to-market teams selling to financial institutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truent.ai, the revenue intelligence platform that improves the way businesses identify and connect with financial institutions to create, convert and retain revenue, today announced the launch of Segmentation & Alerts. This new product feature comes on the heels of extraordinary revenue growth and customer expansion in Q4, as the company continues to revolutionize revenue intelligence for businesses selling to banks and financial institutions.

Despite increasing optimism that the United States' economy will achieve a soft landing, go-to-market (GTM) teams are still being asked to do more with less. As a result, identifying and adopting AI-powered solutions to drive efficiencies and enable scaled one-on-one outreach is critical for success, particularly in relationship-driven industries like banking and financial services. Segmentation & Alerts enables GTM teams selling to US-based banks and credit unions to achieve this level of personalization by specifically providing insights into the unique buying behaviors of financial institutions.

Unlike generic providers, Truent.ai's new product feature identifies a prospects' likelihood to purchase a product via 23 different firmographic and intent data points specific to financial institutions - this includes the institution's core offerings, asset size, location, number of branches and more. With these data points, teams can pinpoint exactly where and how prospective customers within the financial industry are looking to purchase. This eliminates inefficiency and outdated GTM strategies that are focused on generating massive amounts of activities, which ultimately waste significant human resources and valuable company dollars.

"Truent.ai is built specifically for selling into this market and provides a more accurate view of an ideal customer profile," said Kevin Green, President and CMO of Truent.ai. "As we look to drive continued growth and momentum, the key to our success will be delivering the experience and support our customers need to implement strategic GTM initiatives that cater to the financial industry. We are committed to partnering with our customers and providing them with the critical resources and support they need to navigate an evolving revenue operations landscape."

As the first and only solution of its kind specifically geared toward empowering GTM teams selling to financial institutions, Truent.ai experienced tremendous growth in 2023. Of note, the company plans to continue investing in product innovation in the year to come as it adds to its growing portfolio of customers.

To learn more, please visit Truent.ai.

About Truent.ai

Truent.ai improves the way businesses identify and connect with financial institutions to create, convert and retain revenue. Truent's Verified Intent Platform captures signals from verified financial institution employees to deliver true intent that increases pipeline, sales velocity and efficiency. Using data collected and attributed to an identified source provides the highest level of accuracy and eliminates the risk of false positives generated from anonymous signals. The company's suite of tools enable sales, marketing and customer success teams to reach financial institutions at the moment of need in a manner that aligns with the unique buying behaviors of regulated businesses.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, Kickstand, 419.764.9705, [email protected], https://www.truent.ai/

SOURCE Truent.ai