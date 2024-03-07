Truent.ai Launches Revolutionary Tech Stack Feature, Creating the First Comprehensive One-Stop Shop for Sales Efficiency

The Austin-based revenue intelligence company is releasing a new level to its sales intelligence solution, creating a first-of-its-kind platform to maximize revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truent.ai, the revenue intelligence platform that improves the way businesses identify and connect with financial institutions to create, convert and retain revenue, today announced the launch of its latest feature: tech stack data. Designed to uplevel the way customers engage with target financial institutions, this groundbreaking feature offers a one-stop shop for sales research and insights through unparalleled visibility into the technologies currently employed by these entities.

When looking for new technology solutions, banks and financial institutions will frequently base their decisions on the priority of seamless integration with current and often outdated systems. Truent.ai's new feature revolutionizes how businesses selling to banks and credit unions operate by providing invaluable tech stack data. This empowers them to pinpoint potential customers using specific systems, enhancing their ability to identify superior offerings or forge strategic partnerships.

With Truent.ai's new tech stack feature, customers gain unprecedented access to crucial, technographic information, capturing solutions in the following categories: Lending, Core, Vendor Management, Digital and Mobile Banking, Fraud and Risk, Human Resources, Marketing and Sales, Payments and more. Each of these categories will include multiple technologies, so users will be able to understand what solutions are implemented around specific functional areas of each institution.

This invaluable insight equips users with the tools needed to tailor their messaging and strategies effectively, empowering them to optimize their go-to-market (GTM) approach and drive business growth. Revenue-generating teams can also streamline prospect qualification by concentrating efforts on opportunities with the highest likelihood of success. This bypasses manual assessment of tech stacks so teams are not spending time and talent on prospects that cannot integrate.

"By providing visibility into the intricate landscape of financial institution technologies, we're setting the bar for how teams identify and engage with prospects," said Kevin Green, President and CMO of Truent.ai. "We're proud to offer a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive solution that surpasses traditional data offerings, ensuring our customers have every tool they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape and win the sales prospecting game."

Truent.ai stands out as the sole solution crafted to equip GTM teams with comprehensive data essential for discerning the purchasing patterns of banks and credit unions throughout their regulated journey. For example, a vendor aiming their services towards banks with assets totaling over $1 billion, employing a specific core banking system, and possessing an intent score of 45 or higher would receive a meticulously tailored list of ideal prospects, augmenting the strategic prioritization of their sales goals.

Being the premier and solitary solution designed explicitly to bolster GTM teams targeting financial institutions, Truent.ai witnessed substantial expansion throughout 2023. The company saw a 47% increase in revenue in Q4, which is powering Truent.ai to continue its commitment to product advancement in the upcoming year.

