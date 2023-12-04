TrueRoll Elevates Security Posture through Successful SOC 2® Type 1 Examination

To achieve its compliance goals, TrueRoll chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueRoll, which modernizes homestead monitoring processes to improve compliance and revenue, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for its homestead tax exemption audit platform.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 1 examination provides reasonable assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation against the relevant Trust Services Criteria at a point in time.

The SOC 2 examination is a testament to TrueRoll's commitment to protecting their clients' data to manage risk effectively.

"We are confident that this SOC 2 examination will further strengthen our relationships with our customers," said CEO Tyler Masterson. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of data security and risk management, and the audit results are a testament to that commitment."

To achieve its compliance goals, TrueRoll chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

About TrueRoll

TrueRoll is the leading provider of end-to-end homestead exemption administration solutions. TrueRoll's flagship Proactive Monitoring product automates the homestead exemption application processing and eligibility determination process, helping local governments to reduce the risk of errors and fraud, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service.

For TrueRoll inquires, please contact:

Joe Walsh, Chief Technology Officer

[email protected]

872-307-1383

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include managed compliance services, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information on compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty:

[email protected]

Media Contact: Julie Butterfield

[email protected]

SOURCE 360 Advanced