Trufacial™ Survey Reveals 100% of Consumers Found the Hand-Held Facial Rejuvenation System Met Their Skincare Needs and Exceeded Expectations

"Consumer feedback on their Trufacial skin rejuvenation experience surpassed our expectations and further validated the professional grade results provided by our at-home innovation in skin health and beauty. Plus, respondents found Trufacial easy to use, effective and relaxing."

Trufacial is disrupting the aesthetics market by offering a state-of-the-art, professionally designed handheld device that seamlessly incorporates three proven skin technologies to refresh, restore and renew skin. These in-home treatments are amplified by targeted serums packed with first-rate ingredient benefits for targeted skin conditions and an authentic personalized experience. Recognizing its innovative design, Trufacial recently captured the 2024 People's Choice Award at Octane's prestigious Aesthetics Tech Forum [https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trufacial-skin-rejuvenation-device-captures-114700088.html].

Trufacial Survey: Key Consumer Insights

All survey participants were female and ranged in age from 20 to 76+ years old; most had received a noninvasive in-office skin treatment within the past two years. Based on input from a professional aesthetician who oversaw the treatment, women received a curated Trufacial regimen customized to their individual skin concern, including the appearance of acne, pore size, dull texture, wrinkles and spots.

98% of email respondents said their skin felt and looked healthier after one Trufacial treatment.

95% of email respondents said that the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced after one treatment

90% of email respondents indicated that the appearance of their pores improved after one treatment

100% of in-person respondents found the Trufacial regimen a great value for the price

100% of in-person respondents would likely purchase Trufacial

74% of in-person respondents said Trufacial was easy to use

To mark the overwhelmingly favorable survey results, Trufacial System is offering a special 15% discount off the price of the Trufacial Kit consisting of the hand-held device, one diamond microdermabrasion tip, a massage tip, and a tip with microneedling dermal rollers. Each Trufacial Kit also comes with differentiated serum pods -- some standard to the device, and others to pick and choose from based on your regimen goals.

Trufacial is dedicated to transforming the way people rediscover the health and beauty of their skin. As the first and only patented at-home skin perfecting device, the facial rejuvenation system provides unparalleled convenience while delivering exceptional results. Trufacial offers a state-of-the-art, professionally designed system that seamlessly combines a 3-step process using interchangeable tips to refresh, restore and renew skin using high sustainably clean serums packed with high-quality ingredient benefits for specific skin conditions and a truly personalized experience.

