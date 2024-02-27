Trufacial™ Survey Reveals 100% of Consumers Found the Hand-Held Facial Rejuvenation System Met Their Skincare Needs and Exceeded Expectations

A market survey of 100 consumers found that the majority of women found Trufacial easy to use, effective and relaxing. Further, 98% of email respondents said their skin felt and looked healthier after one Trufacial treatment. Additionally, 95% of respondents noted the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced, alongside 90% who indicated that the appearance of their pores improved with one 3-step Trufacial regimen. Also, 100% of respondents indicated they were likely to purchase Trufacial system and recommend it to others. The impressive results validated the professional grade results provided by the at-home innovation in skin health and beauty,
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A market survey of 100 consumers revealed that 100% of participants found the skin-perfecting TrufaciaiÔ hand-held device not only met their skincare needs, but also exceeded expectations after only one treatment. In addition, the research found that 95% of respondents noted the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced, alongside 90% who indicated that the appearance of their pores improved with one 3-step Trufacial regimen. The survey was conducted in November and December 2023 in the U.S. and Canada with a follow-up email survey sent to 65 of the initial consumer respondents in January 2024.
"Consumer feedback on their Trufacial skin rejuvenation experience surpassed our expectations and further validated the professional grade results provided by our at-home innovation in skin health and beauty," said Dina El-Sherif, founder and CEO of Trufacial. "The results were extremely impressive, and best of all, most of these women found Trufacial easy to use, effective and relaxing – a trifecta for their inclination to likely purchase and recommend Trufacial to others," added El-Sherif, a medical aesthetics industry veteran of over 20 years.
Trufacial is disrupting the aesthetics market by offering a state-of-the-art, professionally designed handheld device that seamlessly incorporates three proven skin technologies to refresh, restore and renew skin. These in-home treatments are amplified by targeted serums packed with first-rate ingredient benefits for targeted skin conditions and an authentic personalized experience. Recognizing its innovative design, Trufacial recently captured the 2024 People's Choice Award at Octane's prestigious Aesthetics Tech Forum [https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trufacial-skin-rejuvenation-device-captures-114700088.html].
Trufacial Survey: Key Consumer Insights
All survey participants were female and ranged in age from 20 to 76+ years old; most had received a noninvasive in-office skin treatment within the past two years. Based on input from a professional aesthetician who oversaw the treatment, women received a curated Trufacial regimen customized to their individual skin concern, including the appearance of acne, pore size, dull texture, wrinkles and spots.
- 98% of email respondents said their skin felt and looked healthier after one Trufacial treatment.
- 95% of email respondents said that the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced after one treatment
- 90% of email respondents indicated that the appearance of their pores improved after one treatment
- 100% of in-person respondents found the Trufacial regimen a great value for the price
- 100% of in-person respondents would likely purchase Trufacial
- 74% of in-person respondents said Trufacial was easy to use
To mark the overwhelmingly favorable survey results, Trufacial System is offering a special 15% discount off the price of the Trufacial Kit consisting of the hand-held device, one diamond microdermabrasion tip, a massage tip, and a tip with microneedling dermal rollers. Each Trufacial Kit also comes with differentiated serum pods -- some standard to the device, and others to pick and choose from based on your regimen goals.
ABOUT TRUFACIAL
Trufacial is dedicated to transforming the way people rediscover the health and beauty of their skin. As the first and only patented at-home skin perfecting device, the facial rejuvenation system provides unparalleled convenience while delivering exceptional results. Trufacial offers a state-of-the-art, professionally designed system that seamlessly combines a 3-step process using interchangeable tips to refresh, restore and renew skin using high sustainably clean serums packed with high-quality ingredient benefits for specific skin conditions and a truly personalized experience.
Learn more at www.trufacial.com
Media Contact
Nadine D Tosk, Nadine Tosk Communications, 1 5044538344, [email protected], www.trufacial.com
SOURCE Trufacial
Share this article