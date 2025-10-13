TRUFAST® Thermal-Grip® Masonry Veneer Anchor Named Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) Finalist in Concrete Anchors Category

"The Thermal Grip MVA offers trade pros a smarter and more efficient way to anchor brick veneer through continuous insulation." -- Jason Wigboldy, TRUFAST Walls President Post this

"The Pro Tool Innovation Awards exist to honor the best of the best," said Clint DeBoer, General Manager for the PTIA. "We are thrilled to see the level of innovation this year, especially with so much stiff competition. This awards program continues to showcase the cutting edge of product development, and each winner and finalist truly exemplifies what the awards stand for."

"Being named a PTIA finalist for our Thermal-Grip Masonry Veneer Anchor underscores TRUFAST's dedication to solving real-world construction challenges," said Jason Wigboldy, TRUFAST Walls President. "The Thermal Grip MVA offers trade pros a smarter and more efficient way to anchor brick veneer through continuous insulation."

TRUFAST Thermal-Grip MVA anchors feature a barrel-style design with a polycarbonate tube that eliminates steel-on-steel contact between the wire tie and screw, significantly reducing thermal bridging. Self-drilling screws simplify installation, while the wire tie design allows for fast, straightforward assembly in the field. Optional seismic clips enhance code compliance in seismic zones and redundant fire safety features retain the wire in the event of a fire within the wall cavity. The tube's wedge-seal feature helps seal the blind penetration of the air and water barrier behind insulation, preserving long-term building envelope performance.

See the complete list of 2025 PTIA finalists and winners under Concrete & Masonry at: https://protoolinnovationawards.com/winners/2025-pro-tool-innovation-awards/concrete-masonry/

Learn more about TRUFAST at https://www.trufastwalls.com/.

About SPAX & TRUFAST

SPAX and TRUFAST products are proudly made in the USA and Germany with the technical knowledge and experience of Altenloh, Brinck & Co. (ABC), which dates back over two centuries. Precision engineering, meticulous fabrication, and rigorous testing positions ABC as a market leader in domestic and international fastener manufacturing. ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands feature trusted engineered product lines that are uniquely focused. For structural wood connections, SPAX has amplified the craft of professionals in European mass timber projects for years and is starting to service the North American market with a wide selection of diameters, lengths, and thread and head styles. Similarly, TRUFAST offers many innovative products for today's complex roof and wall building envelopes. A partner-centric approach makes ABC's SPAX and TRUFAST brands able to deliver the best for customers who demand the most.

Maureen Murray, TRUFAST, 973-713-7367, [email protected], https://www.trufastwalls.com/

