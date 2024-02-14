TruffLuv Recognized as a Beauty Innovator by Cosmoprof Trends Report

"We were thrilled to be included in the prestigious Cosmoprof Trends Report and to have the opportunity to present our black truffle-infused products to attendees at the recent show," says Jennifer Vezos. Post this

"TruffLuv is just over a year old and this recognition signifies a tremendous honor and confidence by our industry peers," said Jennifer Vezos, a team representative. "We were thrilled to be included in the prestigious Cosmoprof Trends Report and to have the opportunity to present our black truffle-infused products to attendees at the recent show. This encourages us to continue being a pioneer in using black truffles to deeply nourish and hydrate hair for luxurious repair, elevating self-care to a tremendously unique experience that leaves hair soft, silky, and healthy."

While black truffles have a reputation of luxury for skin and food, haircare is the newest category to enjoy the enhanced benefits. As highlighted in the report, the magic of fungi formulations is increasing in popularity with the growing interest in products such as the Indulge Truffle Mask which delivers a myriad of hair benefits.

The mask is an experience for the senses, featuring black truffle microcapsules releasing Vitamins A, D, and E and omegas 3 and 6 upon use, which penetrate hair fibers and promote healthy hair growth. Natural and active ingredients, including shea butter, glycerin, keratin, linseed oil, and plant sterols, infuse hair with moisture and seal it within each strand.

For information on TruffLuv's Nourish and Indulge collections. visit truffluv.com.

