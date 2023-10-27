TruFood Manufacturing Appoints Food Industry Veteran Michael Buick as CEO

TruFood Manufacturing, a leading U.S. contract manufacturer specializing in better-for-you nutrition bars, chocolate and baked granola, announces the appointment of food and beverage industry veteran Michael Buick as its new CEO.
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruFood Manufacturing, a leading U.S. contract manufacturer specializing in better-for-you nutrition bars, chocolate and baked granola, and a Mubadala Capital portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Michael Buick as its new CEO on Wednesday, October 25.
Mr. Buick brings with him over 20 years of experience as a senior leader in the food and beverage industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Business Unit at SunOpta.
Commenting on the appointment, Ted Schouten, Chairman of the Board of TruFood, said: "The experience that Mike Buick brings to TruFood will advance the company's strategic direction as a leader and innovator in the industry. We are truly excited to bring someone of Mike's caliber into the business at a time when TruFood's manufacturing advantages and partnership-oriented approach have the ability to differentiate in the market."
Buick's vast expertise, which spans private equity, customer-acquisition strategies and business integration, equips him with the tools necessary to lead TruFood into the future.
Adnan Azam, Executive Director at Mubadala Capital, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Buick to the TruFood family. With a proven track record of exemplary leadership and a dedication to excellence, he is poised to steer the company towards a future defined by innovation, growth and an unwavering commitment to our customers."
About TruFood Manufacturing
TruFood Manufacturing is a leading contract manufacturer of branded and private-label nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate moulded products and baked goods. These products are sold at club, grocery, drug, convenience and department stores worldwide. TruFood has a large presence on the East Coast with over 400,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and continues to grow through its strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality snack products for its marquee customer base.
About Mubadala Capital
Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $20 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities.
Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.
