TruFood Manufacturing Appoints Food Industry Veteran Michael Buick as CEO

The experience that Mike Buick brings to TruFood will advance the company's strategic direction as a leader and innovator in the industry. Post this

Commenting on the appointment, Ted Schouten, Chairman of the Board of TruFood, said: "The experience that Mike Buick brings to TruFood will advance the company's strategic direction as a leader and innovator in the industry. We are truly excited to bring someone of Mike's caliber into the business at a time when TruFood's manufacturing advantages and partnership-oriented approach have the ability to differentiate in the market."

Buick's vast expertise, which spans private equity, customer-acquisition strategies and business integration, equips him with the tools necessary to lead TruFood into the future.

Adnan Azam, Executive Director at Mubadala Capital, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Buick to the TruFood family. With a proven track record of exemplary leadership and a dedication to excellence, he is poised to steer the company towards a future defined by innovation, growth and an unwavering commitment to our customers."

About TruFood Manufacturing

TruFood Manufacturing is a leading contract manufacturer of branded and private-label nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate moulded products and baked goods. These products are sold at club, grocery, drug, convenience and department stores worldwide. TruFood has a large presence on the East Coast with over 400,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and continues to grow through its strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality snack products for its marquee customer base.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $20 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities.

Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.

Media Contact

Jamie Damico, TruFood Manufacturing, 1 412.963.2330, [email protected], trufoodmfg.com

Maggie Medoff, WordWrite Communications, 1 443.878.8679, [email protected], wordwriteagency.com

SOURCE TruFood Manufacturing