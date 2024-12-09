TRUFORM Longevity Center and North Star Holistic Medicine Announce Maine Practice Merger

Bringing North Star Holistic Medicine together with TRUFORM Longevity Center achieves my goal to provide patients with expanded access to the entire range of functional medicine and longevity health breakthroughs that are continuously emerging, said Allison Gray, North Star Holistic Medicine Founder Post this

"After working in the field of functional medicine for many years, the opportunity to bring North Star Holistic Medicine together with TRUFORM Longevity Center achieves my goal to provide patients with expanded access to the entire range of functional medicine and longevity health breakthroughs that are continuously emerging," said Allison Gray, NP - North Star Holistic Medicine Founder, and new TRUFORM Director of Functional Medicine & Women's Health. "TRUFORM has an excellent clinical team, state of the art systems & processes, and provides an upscale & modern clinic environment. Partnering with TRUFORM will increase my focus on patient care, and I am proud to welcome my patients from all across Maine to share our incredible resources." added Gray.

TRUFORM Longevity offers personalized treatment programs for Men and Women starting with extensive diagnostics, which can include comprehensive functional medicine evaluations, genetic methylation screening, food sensitivity, and biological age testing which establish key biomarkers to inform clinical care. Treatment plans for gut health, detoxification support, autoimmune management, injury recovery, and biological age reversal include combinations of hormone replacement therapy and testosterone (HRT/TRT), peptides, exosomes/stem cells (MSC), platelet rich plasma (PRP), custom-formulated nutritional supplements, infusion therapies (IV), medical weight management (GLP-1) and aesthetic dermal & vein treatments.

Aging affects everyone in a variety of ways and at different times. Factors influencing aging include lifestyle, nutrition, exercise, hormone levels, environmental factors, and genetics. As early as the age of 30, individuals frequently report reductions in energy levels, motivation, focus and concentration; declining strength & stamina; chronic muscular, nerve or joint pain, slowed recovery following workouts or injuries, in addition to chronic GI issues and often debilitating inflammation.

TRUFORM's functional & regenerative healthspan programs safely deliver results based on evidence-based clinical protocols, consistent patient communication & monitoring, and continuous treatment optimization throughout the patient journey.

TRUFORM Longevity Center is conveniently located on Route 1 in Falmouth, ME, and is currently accepting new patients. Interested individuals can schedule complimentary consultations and screenings via the TRUFORM Longevity Center website at www.truformlongevity.com, or by calling our office at 207.780-2000 Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

