Truly Free Commits to Detoxing Cancer Patient Homes from Harmful Chemicals in Cleaning Products

"Truly Free is committed to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients. We firmly believe that everyone, particularly those battling cancer and facing weakened immune systems due to treatment, deserves a safe and non-toxic home environment," said Stephen Ezell, CEO of Truly Free. Tweet this

Supporters can visit Truly Free's website here to learn more about the partnership and Truly Free's "Green to Clean" campaign, make a direct donation to Cleaning for a Reason, and/or nominate a patient, family member, friend, co-worker, etc. for cleanings and Truly Free product.

"We are excited to welcome Truly Free as a dedicated partner in freeing cancer patient homes from harmful chemicals and toxins," says Sandy Wolfrum, Director of Development at ISSA Charities. "Together, with your support, we can provide safe yet powerful cleaning products for cancer patients and their families, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – rest, healing, and quality time with loved ones during difficult times."

For more information about Truly Free's mission, products, or ingredients, visit www.trulyfreehome.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @trulyfreehome. For more information on Cleaning for a Reason, please visit cleaningforareason.org.

ABOUT TRULY FREE

Truly Free's revolutionary cleaning products and monthly memberships help create a greener future, not just a clean home. Leveraging over 14 years of experience, Truly Free's non-toxic formulas have freed over 280,000 homes from harmful chemicals and eliminated 7.8 million single-use plastics, helping protect families and the planet from exposure to harmful, toxic chemicals. Not only does Truly Free help make homes the cleanest clean can be, but consumer purchases support global give-back projects. To date, Truly Free has sold 150,000 Dryer Angels hand-made by women rescued from poverty and trafficking around the world, donating $500,000 in proceeds to their local communities. Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in the E-Commerce category, thousands of Americans subscribe to popular top sellers Laundry Wash and Everyday Cleaner, available as Starter Kits or Refills monthly to make cleaning easy. For more information about the Truly Free team, products, or ingredients, visit www.trulyfreehome.com or follow along on Instagram @trulyfreehome and Facebook @trulyfreehome.

ABOUT CLEANING FOR A REASON

Cleaning for a Reason partners with over 1,200 residential cleaners to offer free house cleaning to households affected by cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated over $17 million in services, assisting more than 50,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason became a part of ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the global cleaning industry association. To apply for services, become a cleaning partner, or support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, please visit cleaningforareason.org.

Media Contact

Layla Harrison, Palmer Public, 1 3303013299, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com

SOURCE Truly Free