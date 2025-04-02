Truly Free Debuts Membership Program with Lifetime Benefits for a Limited Time

"We built a platform that's rooted in stewardship and a pay-it-forward philosophy to ensure the greatest benefits go to our community, not just owners and stakeholders," said Stephen Ezell, founder and chief executive officer at Truly Free and Truly Free Home. Post this

How to Earn Lifetime Commissions

Become an affiliate partner and start referring members to earn 5-50% commissions for life on every purchase a referral makes.

Consumers can also sign up as members and refer friends to receive 5-50% commissions for life on friends' purchases.

"Truly Free was designed to forge genuine connections between purpose-driven brands and mindful consumers," said Patricia O., vice president of user adoption at Truly Free. "Our membership program empowers consumers to shop with intention by uniting them with products that best meet their needs and preferences and align with their values."

Truly Free is home to products from more than 100 conscious brands with mission-driven values, including Wellnesse, Primal Life Organics, Life Boost and Kasandrinos. The marketplace empowers consumers to turn everyday purchases into an opportunity for impact, offering a variety of selections spanning top-rated lifestyle essentials, health and wellness products, supplements, groceries, clothing and more.

To sign up for Truly Free's $19 lifetime membership, available for a limited time, visit trulyfree.com. Members will receive access to exclusive deals, discounts, product launches and commissions for life on referral purchases, among other rewards and financial incentives. Brands looking to expand their business can become a seller today and build a Truly Free store to accelerate growth.

About Truly Free

Truly Free is a revolutionary social commerce platform that merges shopping, socializing and revenue sharing for brands, consumers and partners. As the world's first decentralized marketplace, Truly Free redistributes its revenue in real-time so members benefit directly. Reimaging the e-commerce landscape, Truly Free empowers brands to build and scale an online business, partners to monetize their social influence and consumers to save big with exclusive discounts and digital currency rewards: Talents. With products from over 100 conscious brands like Wellnesse and Primal Life Organics, and more than 400,000 families already on board, Truly Free turns everyday purchases into an opportunity for impact. To sign up as a member, visit trulyfree.com and start a new shopping journey today.

