Truly Free Home Launches First-Ever "Mom of the Year" Award to Honor Real-Life Heroes at the Heart of Every Home

"We believe families thrive because of the everyday heroes behind the scenes," said Stephen Ezell, founder and chief executive officer at Truly Free Home and Truly Free. "Our first-ever award program will shine a light on the everyday acts of love that often go unseen but truly shape our lives."

Whether it's the single mom juggling multiple jobs, a caregiver for a child with different abilities, or the community volunteer making a difference beyond her own personal environment, "Mom of the Year" aims to spotlight the incredible contributions of moms from all walks of life.

How to Nominate an Everyday Hero

Visit truly-free-home.com/momoftheyearaward and submit a nominee from April 30 at 8 a.m. ET through Mother's Day, May 11 at 6 p.m. ET .

Truly Free Home will select the top 10 nominees for a public voting round on Instagram from May 14 at 10 a.m. ET through May 15 at 8 p.m. ET .

at through at . Results of public voting will determine one grand prize winner and three runners-up. The nominee with the most public votes will be named "Mom of the Year."

All winners will be announced across Truly Free Home's social channels on May 19 .

"Mom of the Year" Award Prizes

One Grand Prize — A wellness and relaxation package valued at approximately $2,000, along with the official title of Truly Free Home's 2025 "Mom of the Year." The package includes:

Three Runner-Up Prizes — A health and wellness package valued at $100, including:

Truly Free Home's bundle of non-toxic cleaning and laundry supplies

Truly Free's Rootganic Total Fem Collagen

A keepsake for each "Mom of the Year" Award runner-up

The winner and all runners-up will be recognized across Truly Free Home's social media platforms. To learn more or to submit an inspiring nominee today, visit truly-free-home.com/momoftheyearaward.

About "Mom of the Year" Award

Truly Free Home's "Mom of the Year" Award is an annual initiative celebrating extraordinary moms and mother-like figures who go above and beyond for their families and loved ones. Timed to coincide with Mother's Day each year, Truly Free Home's award program honors the moms tackling everyday challenges, from creating memorable moments to fostering a clean, safe and healthy living environment. The "Mom of the Year" Award program underscores the powerful role moms play in shaping a better, happier and brighter future for those around her. Show your Everyday Hero how much she's loved by entering her for the 2025 "Mom of the Year" Award program at truly-free-home.com/momoftheyearaward. Share her story to let her know why she's incredible—and that her efforts don't go unnoticed.

About Truly Free Home

Founded in 2015, Truly Free Home is renowned for its plant-based, non-toxic cleaning and laundry products, helping to create a greener world, not just a clean home. Since pioneering the refillable cleaning revolution as MyGreenRefills in 2009, Truly Free Home has freed over 468,000 homes from harmful chemicals and eliminated 13.5 million single-use plastics from the environment to date. Consumer purchases of its all-natural formulas and products like Dryer Angels, hand-made by women rescued from poverty and human trafficking, support global give-back projects, donating half a million dollars in proceeds to their local communities worldwide. Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in 2022 and 2023 in the Consumer Products category, thousands of families rely on best-sellers like Laundry Wash and Everyday Cleaner to make cleaning safe and easy. For more information about Truly Free Home, visit trulyfreehome.com or follow along on Instagram @trulyfreehome and Facebook @trulyfreehome.

