Truly Free Home Ranks No. 1410 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Truly Free Home pioneered the refillable cleaning industry, revolutionizing everyday cleaning products with refillable options and plant-based, non-toxic formulas that promote a greener future, not just a cleaner home. To date, Truly Free Home has freed over 539,000 homes from harmful chemicals and toxins, eliminated over 16 million single-use plastics from the environment and is on a mission to free over 10 million homes from toxic chemicals. The Truly Free Home community has also generated over $500,000 to aid women rescued from poverty and human trafficking in Southeast Asia, as well as the Caribbean Christian Center for the Deaf in Jamaica, empowering lives and creating positive change worldwide.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For additional information on Truly Free Home, visit trulyfreehome.com. For the full list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Truly Free Home

Founded in 2015, Truly Free Home is renowned for its plant-based, non-toxic cleaning and laundry products, helping to create a greener world, not just a clean home. Since pioneering the refillable cleaning revolution as MyGreenRefills in 2009, Truly Free Home has freed 539,000 homes from harmful chemicals and eliminated 16 million single-use plastics from the environment to date. Consumer purchases of its all-natural formulas and products like Dryer Angels, hand-made by women rescued from poverty and human trafficking, support global give-back projects, donating half a million dollars in proceeds to their local communities worldwide. Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in 2022 and 2023 in the Consumer Products category, thousands of families rely on best-sellers like Laundry Wash and Everyday Cleaner to make cleaning safe and easy. For more information about Truly Free Home, visit trulyfreehome.com or follow along on Instagram @trulyfreehome and Facebook @trulyfreehome.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

