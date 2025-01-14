Truly Free Market Secures Top Talent from TikTok Shop to Amplify Marketplace Growth and Transformation

"Only visionary leaders will help you build a plane as you fly it," said Stephen Ezell, CEO and founder of Truly Free Market and Truly Free Home. "Patricia joins us at a pivotal time as we reimagine conscious commerce for the next generation." Post this

"Patricia joins us at a pivotal time as we reimagine conscious commerce for the next generation," said Stephen Ezell, CEO and founder of Truly Free Market and Truly Free Home. "Only visionary leaders will help you build a plane as you fly it, which makes her a tremendous asset to our team and movement. We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from Patricia and work alongside someone with her level of expertise as we empower American small businesses and consumers to connect in a groundbreaking way."

As the world's first-ever decentralized marketplace, Truly Free Market empowers brands to build and scale online businesses, creators to monetize content and shoppers to save big with discounts and digital currency. Launched in May 2024, the social commerce platform has already benefitted more than 400,000 customers through its unique selection of daily living essentials, supplements, groceries and more, with products from over 100 brands.

"I'm extremely excited about what we're building. We've seen successful social commerce platforms, but we haven't yet seen one decentralizing the process and creating a way for its entire community to win—from brands to creators to consumers," said Patricia O., VP of user adoption at Truly Free Market. "It's a privilege to join a team that's solving for something no one else is addressing. We're building an ecosystem where small businesses can maximize their margins and options just as much as a nine-figure company; where consumers can join as a member to earn points, digital currency and revenue share. Truly Free Market's membership benefits supersede any others in the landscape today."

