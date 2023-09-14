Truly Free Names Jim Martin as Chief Technology Officer Amid Major Digital Expansion Plans

"Jim has a wealth of experience building successful software systems across many industries," said Stephen Ezell, CEO of Truly Free. "His expertise will play a critical role in advancing our digital platform to bring more non-toxic cleaning products into the homes of families everywhere." Tweet this

"Jim has a wealth of experience building successful software systems across many industries," said Stephen Ezell, CEO of Truly Free. "His expertise will play a critical role in advancing our digital platform to bring more eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products into the homes of families everywhere."

Jim's previous work experience includes seven years at Myriad Genetics, where he built high-throughput bioinformatics systems to support genetic predisposition testing and DNA fingerprinting used to support FBI criminal investigations and identify the remains of 9/11 victims. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at Bitt, a digital currency management system, to deliver the world's first successful blockchain-based Central Bank Digital Currency systems, providing digital fiat currency to citizens of multiple nations.

"I admire Stephen's tremendous vision for the company," said Jim Martin, CTO of Truly Free. "Stephen has built an entire community of families looking to free themselves from toxic chemicals and harmful products. I'm excited to join the engineering team to elevate Truly Free's digital capabilities to connect more consumers with family-safe brands."

ABOUT TRULY FREE

Truly Free's revolutionary cleaning products and monthly memberships help create a greener future, not just a clean home. Leveraging over 14 years of experience, Truly Free's non-toxic formulas have freed over 280,000 homes from harmful chemicals and eliminated 7.8 million single-use plastics, helping protect families and the planet from exposure to harmful, toxic chemicals. Not only does Truly Free help make homes the cleanest clean can be, but consumer purchases support global give-back projects. To date, Truly Free has sold 150,000 Dryer Angels hand-made by women rescued from poverty and trafficking around the world, donating $500,000 in proceeds to their local communities. Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in the E-Commerce category, thousands of Americans subscribe to popular top sellers Laundry Wash and Every Day Cleaner, available as Starter Kits or Refills monthly to make cleaning easy. For more information about the Truly Free team, products, or ingredients, visit www.trulyfreehome.com or follow along on Instagram @trulyfreehome and Facebook @trulyfreehome.

