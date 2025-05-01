Trumeter To Acquire Counting & Timing Division Of Kessler-Ellis Products (KEP)

Trumeter US announced its upcoming acquisition of Kessler-Ellis Products' Counting & Timing Division, expanding its industrial measurement offerings. This move strengthens Trumeter's global leadership, product range, and commitment to customer-focused innovation and service.

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumeter US, a Florida-based leader in measurement and instrumentation technologies, today announced the imminent acquisition of the Counting & Timing Division of Kessler-Ellis Products (KEP). KEP is a respected provider of process instrumentation, HMI solutions, Smart Building Climate Systems, and PLC operator interfaces.

This strategic acquisition will strengthen Trumeter's position in the industrial measurement space by expanding its product portfolio with KEP's well-established line of counter and timer products.

"By adding the KEP counter and timer product lines to our offering, Trumeter will continue to enhance the depth and breadth of our solutions," said Ron Kendzior, Vice President of Sales at Trumeter. "Like our previous acquisitions, this move will provide customers with broader product choices, exceptional customer service, and the opportunity to work with a company guided by strong core values—innovation, integrity, ambition, teamwork, and a customer-first mindset."

Trumeter is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of advanced measurement instruments. Founded in the UK in 1937 and with a U.S. presence since 1938, Trumeter has built a reputation for engineering excellence and customer-centric innovation over nearly 90 years. The company sells in over 50 countries through a global network of sales executives, distributor partners, and strategically placed operations.

About Kessler-Ellis Products (KEP):

KEP will continue to supply its other ranges of diverse products to their customers as they have for over 60 years. KEP has grown into a full line manufacturer of electronic and software instrumentation products including flow instrumentation and process indicators, PLC Operator Interfaces, Smart Building Climate Systems and HMI Software Solutions. Headquartered in Eatontown, NJ, KEP has over 100 employees, with 200 worldwide distributors and factory representatives.

