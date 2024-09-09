Trumid Reports August Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces monthly activity

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for August 2024.

August Highlights:

Reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $5.0B , up 65% year-over-year.

Overall market share up 24% year-over-year across U.S. investment grade and high yield corporate bonds.

Strong client uptake of Trumid RFQ translated into record traded volume and record month-on-month growth in traded volume in August, up around 40% versus July 2024 .

In an active summer month for U.S. dollar bond issuance, Trumid continued to strengthen its new issue market share. Across both investment grade and high yield, Trumid accounted for more than a third of all new issue secondary trading of deals in the market during the first two days of trading. The daily average number of users executing a trade more than doubled year-over-year in Trumid's Swarms protocol.

Record platform participation in August resulted in 43% more users trading each day on Trumid compared to a year ago. The majority of traders transacted in more than one Trumid protocol.

Over 9,000 bonds traded on the platform for the fifth consecutive month and over 1,300 users transacted on Trumid for the eighth consecutive month.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

© 2024 Trumid Holdings LLC and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial LLC is regulated by the SEC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

Media Contact

