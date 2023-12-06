Trumid Reports November Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces record monthly activity

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced record trade volume and user participation highlights for November 2023.

November Highlights:

Record reported average daily volume (ADV) of $4.6B , up 74% year-over-year.

, up 74% year-over-year. The continued expansion of liquidity and client activity on the platform set a new all-time high for the average number of users executing a trade each day, up nearly 60% versus November 2022 . Over 1,000 traders have transacted on Trumid each month this year.

. Over 1,000 traders have transacted on Trumid each month this year. Trumid's broad range of trading protocols helped to unlock valuable network liquidity. A record average number of bonds traded each day across Trumid's Anonymous, Attributed Trading, Portfolio Trading, and RFQ trading protocols in November.

Significant growth was seen in Trumid's new RFQ trading protocol with traded volume up 40% month-on-month. Over 1,000 unique traders have utilized Trumid RFQ since launch.

Trumid continued its rapid pace of product development. Recent enhancements include:

New in Trumid PT

Flexible List negotiation

Client Bond Exclusions and analysis framework

Spot-on-Demand

FIX API phase two (for dealers)

New in Trumid RFQ

Trade Best button and visibility of firm/subject quotes

Estimated price/spread/yield calculations for quotes in the RFQ quotes panel

T+0 corporate settlement

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

