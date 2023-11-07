Trumid Reports October Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces record monthly activity

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced record trade volume and user participation highlights for October 2023.

October Highlights:

Record reported average daily volume (ADV) of $4.3B , up 79% year-over-year.





, up 79% year-over-year. October set a new all-time high for average number of users executing a trade each day, up 50% versus October 2022 . Over 1,000 traders transacted on Trumid for the tenth consecutive month.





. Over 1,000 traders transacted on Trumid for the tenth consecutive month. With network engagement at its highest levels, the continued expansion of liquidity and client activity on the platform drove record market share for overall trading, up 81% year-over-year.





Significant growth contribution came from Trumid's new list-based trading protocols. Trumid PT and RFQ had a record month for traded volumes, both up around 25% month-on-month. A record number of clients executed list trades.





Over 950 unique traders have utilized Trumid RFQ since launch with nearly 75% of them executing a trade.





Trumid PT saw a record number of lists traded in the month of October. Roughly 500 high yield, investment grade, and emerging market portfolio trades have been executed since launch.





Trumid's new issue market share grew around 50% year-over-year with a record market share of all secondary trading in newly issued bonds. Nearly a quarter of all high yield new issue secondary market volume traded in Trumid's Grey and Anonymous all-to-all swarms protocol in October.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contact

Trumid Press, Trumid, 1 2126180300, [email protected], www.trumid.com

SOURCE Trumid