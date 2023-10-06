Trumid Reports September Performance and Q3 2023 Trading Highlights

Electronic bond trading platform announces monthly and quarterly trading highlights

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced record trade volume and user participation highlights for September and Q3 2023.

September Highlights:

Record reported average daily volume (ADV) of $3.8B , up 83% year-over-year.

, up 83% year-over-year. Record overall market share with more than 70% year-over-year market share growth in U.S. high yield and investment grade U.S. corporate bonds.

Record client engagement on the platform with September setting a new all-time high for users executing a trade. Over 1,000 traders transacted on Trumid for the ninth consecutive month.

Q3 2023 Highlights:

Increased client activity and protocol adoption drove record reported traded volume and market share, both up nearly 60% versus Q3 2022.

The number of unique bonds traded daily almost tripled year-over-year with a record number of users executing a trade. Trumid's network of global institutions strengthened with 787 buy-and sell-side institutions now onboarded, including major dealers and leading algorithmic liquidity providers.

Trumid's new list-based trading protocols rapidly gained momentum with month-on-month growth in traded volumes, number of lists traded, and number of clients executing trades. Trumid Portfolio Trading (PT) saw a 60% quarter-over-quarter increase in lists traded and Trumid RFQ's trade count more than doubled between July and September 2023 . Over 900 unique traders have utilized Trumid RFQ since launch, with nearly 75% of them executing a trade.

. Over 900 unique traders have utilized Trumid RFQ since launch, with nearly 75% of them executing a trade. Trumid's U.S. high yield market share was up 65% versus Q3 2022. This growth was partly driven by asset manager participation with strong adoption of Trumid PT and Trumid RFQ workflows. Around 50% of both PT and RFQ trades on Trumid were in high yield in Q3.

Trumid continued its rapid pace of product development. Notable highlights included: The launch of Trumid's newest RFQ workflow innovation – Grey RFQ trading. Trumid clients can now trade grey bonds using Trumid RFQ, providing a unique workflow for trading and price discovery into new bonds coming to market. New in Trumid PT Composite Table - see bond quotes side-by-side and export all at once Bond Quote Panel - view the quote stack and data for a single bond Proposal Table Expander - see all dealer aggregate metrics at once



About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

