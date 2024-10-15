Trump 2024 - Restoring The Glory To "Old Glory" Limited Edition Comic Book Available Now

"If there is any one political figure that embodies unyielding patriotism in honoring the American flag and the hard-fought freedoms it represents, it is unquestionably President Trump." - Kingstone Studios' CEO Art Ayris Post this

Kingstone Studios' CEO Art Ayris stated, "If there is any one political figure that embodies unyielding patriotism in honoring the American flag and the hard-fought freedoms it represents, it is unquestionably President Trump. The tagline on our cover is 'Restoring the Glory to Old Glory' and we firmly believe he is the one best suited to accomplish that."

June 14th is both Flag Day and President Trump's birthday, and to commemorate the occasion, his family gifted him the 'Stars and Stripes' Collector's Edition Trump 2024 comic book by U.S. Comics. The election edition comic book is drawn by former Marvel artist Joe Bennett ("The Immortal Hulk", "Captain America") as well as the companion graphic novels, the "U.S. Constitution" and "America Part One" published by U.S. Comics. With its unique portrayal of American patriotism and the legacy of President Trump, this comic is not just a collector's item, but a meaningful gift for any patriot during the holiday season or on special occasions.

"As wild as this election has been, we are pretty confident this is going to become a valuable comic book on the par of "I Like Ike" buttons." Ayris stated, "As far as I know, every single Kingstone employee and most of our vendors are voting for President Trump. The least we could do was produce one patriotic comic book to honor him."

About Kingstone Studios

Kingstone Studios is a central Florida based production studio. Kingstone has a development agreement with NBC Universal to bring one of their most iconic Veggie Tales characters to the big screen. Their motion picture "No Vacancy" was released into theaters 2022 and the company has an animated feature planned for theaters Christmas 2025. Their Kingstone Comics imprint published the Kingstone Bible, which is the most complete graphic adaptation of the Bible ever done.

