Trump Demolishes Climate Emergency on Day 1 - Collapsing the Rationale of the Climate Cartel and Nature-based Climate Solutions

Trump's climate policy rulings are likely to derail plans for Nature-based Climate Solutions – carbon trading on nature – a big platform of both the World Economic Forum and the Canadian government and its Indigenous policies. Vast tracts of land are in the process of being put off-limits for development in Canada. Robert Lyman's recent reports "Canadian Biodiversity – Not at Any Cost" and "The Biodiversity 'Crisis' – What Canadians Need to Know" warns of untold economic devastation if these land grabs proceed.

Ross McKitrick, Canadian professor of economics, posted a long thread on "X" regarding Trump's EOs, summarizing the impact on climate and energy policies by saying: "Taken together these Executive Orders are remarkably detailed and fine-tuned to wipe out all forms of climate regulation and other barriers to US hydrocarbon energy development (including coal). They not only prescribe agency actions but simultaneously undercut the basis of future legal challenges."

Canada's alignment with European climate policies along with Trump's threat of 25% tariffs has driven a wedge in Canadian politics. Premier Danielle Smith of energy-rich Alberta has been engaging in cross-border diplomacy, as reported by the Western Standard on Jan. 20, 2025. Liberal party leadership hopefuls in Canada and the interim Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Premiers have engaged in threats of retaliatory actions.

Trump's sweeping policies will likely affect Canada's large ENGO and philanthropic funding groups. A Dec. 20, 2023 article in Philanthropy for Change appeared to indicate that Canadian philanthropies engaged in climate change activism and funding of ENGOs were aligned with similar groups in the USA, some identified as part of the 'climate cartel.' The Trottier Family Foundation of Canada has advocated for a cap on emissions in Alberta's oil and gas sector, as discussed in this Western Standard article of Feb. 06, 2024. This policy imposed upon Alberta by the Liberal government, is the opposite of Trump's intention to 'drill, baby, drill' – Unleashing American Energy.

The "climate cartel" had been identified by the House Judiciary Committee as engaging in anti-trust violations in a report titled: Climate Control: Exposing The Decarbonization Collusion In Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing.

The Committee had targeted the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a collective of financial institutions put together by Mark Carney, then UN Climate Envoy, at COP 26 in Glasgow in 2021. [GFANZ members have been withdrawing from the group, as well as many leaving the UN-backed Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) including major US banks, financial institutions, and Canada's Big Five Banks. On Jan. 17, 2025, the US Fed announced its withdrawal from the Network for Greening the Financial System

For members of the public who may be shocked by this sudden turn around in climate and energy policies, Friends of Science Society offers a small handbook titled: "Energy and Climate at a Glance." The book's lead authors are Ron Davison, P.Eng., president of The Friends of Science Society, and H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., of The Heartland Institute. "Energy and Climate at a Glance" provides facts on 22 prominent climate topics and is published by Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

