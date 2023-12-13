Trump International Beach Resort Leveraging a Trifecta of Financial Management Tools to Optimize Operations

By adding this trifecta of solutions, we can extract data more seamlessly from both internal departments and outside sources, such as STR and TripAdvisor. Post this

"These combined solutions enable us to consolidate amounts reflected on the P&L and Balance Sheet, explore individual transactions included in the General Ledgers, and minimize the extra time it used to take to open multiple files and create individual manual reports to review information," Williams said. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Aptech."

50+ Years of Hospitality Service

Aptech – a finalist in the "2023 Hotel Tech Awards" by Hotel Tech Report in the category of "Best Finance & Hotel Accounting Software," has been a pioneer of hospitality software technology for more than 50 years. The company is focused on connecting people with computers and information to solve significant problems in the hospitality and service industries.

PVNG features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation that today's hotel operators are seeking with much-needed browser navigation. Its OCR invoice processing, myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, ability to handle single or multi-property accounting, and the fact that it can be deployed as a hosted service, explains why this accounting solution is in such high demand.

Sam Costa, Aptech Director of Client Success, said all three Aptech solutions continually achieve high marks across the board for ease of use, ROI, implementation and customer support.

Trump Hails Aptech's 'Outstanding' Customer Service & Support

Out of the gate, Williams said the accounting team was greatly impressed by Aptech's customer service culture. Whenever questions arise, he said, team members always receive prompt responses from live agents in minutes.

"The Aptech team is very professional, candid, and respectful," Williams said. "They are also great listeners with a vast knowledge of the hotel industry. At a moment's notice they are willing to develop new reporting tools to help us increase productivity, and they work with us daily on integrating their solutions with multiple peripheral property systems. In a word, Aptech's customer service and support is 'outstanding.' We have not received a negative answer and never once heard 'we can't do it.' This speaks volumes to their core values and how they treat customers."

Aptech's Costa had this to say: "Amazing comments from customers are not foreign to Aptech. But when properties like the Trump International Beach Resort sing your praises and boast about our support department, it speaks volumes to our customer commitment. We appreciate the unbiased reviews from hoteliers – people whom we consider family and the reason we have been in business for more than five decades."

