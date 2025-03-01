Trump Stops Scientists on IPCC Report - Mark Carney's Climate Plans Contradict Net Zero

Carney's platform also proposes to "position Canada as a core solution to food insecurity." This message conflicts with the Net Zero alliances like GFANZ who see "cows as the new coal."… now part of an investigation into the "climate cartel" by the US House Judiciary Committee. Post this

Carney proposes that Canada become a clean energy super power and in interviews he insists that Canada must meet net zero targets. Carney plans to make Canada the most reliable supplier of critical minerals, to build millions of houses, to embark on building major infrastructure like deep water ports, and to strengthen EV mandates. Mining consumes 10% of the world's energy; all these plans would have enormous, embodied emissions, says Friends of Science Society, negating any net zero targets.

Carney's platform also proposes to "position Canada as a core solution to food insecurity." This message conflicts with the Net Zero alliances like GFANZ which Carney formed, and which are now part of an investigation into the "climate cartel" by the US House Judiciary Committee. They found that Carney's net zero banks and asset manager colleagues see agriculture as a high emitter and "cows as the new coal."

Mark Carney's entry into the Canadian Liberal leadership race appears to be a hope for the international climate community to save the future of Article 6 international carbon trading on Nature-based climate solutions – carbon offsets, says Friends of Science.

Carney continues to advocate for the 'energy transition' in interviews. Friends of Science Society has published a new Robert Lyman report, "The High Cost of Make Believe" which summarizes the recent Bloomberg NEF report, which shows that despite huge spending and trillion dollar forecast spends on renewables, there is no energy transition in progress. As Vaclav Smil reported in IEEE Magazine in 2016, "To Get Wind Power You Need Oil." Dr. Judith Curry has posted a number of articles on "Unravelling the Narrative Supporting a Green Energy Transition."

A new Friends of Science Society report "Hogging Your Wallet" reviews the burdensome regulatory structures embedded in climate change policy in Canada. This will get worse as mandatory emissions reporting ramps up, a policy supported by Carney and one that the US Securities and Exchange Commission rejected, says Friends of Science. "Molecule Madness" is a Friends of Science explainer on YouTube, addressing mandatory emissions reporting impacts.

As the US moves to reevaluate the so-called "endangerment finding" of 2009, which framed greenhouse gases as a threat to human health and the planet, Ross McKitrick has just published a paper in Nature. He shows that the Social Cost of Carbon set in the US is not supported by claims that global warming would damage agricultural crops yields. McKitrick reports that "global average yield changes are zero or positive even out to 5 °C warming."

Despite the US national stance on climate, America-is-all-in has vowed to carry on climate action at state and municipal levels. A new Friends of Science video explainer explores those moves and the push for 15-minute cities: "Climate Action Shifts Gears."

On March 11, 2025, Friends of Science will host a book launch and in-person speaking event in Calgary, with an on-line streaming option, titled: "Common Sense on Climate and Energy, Let's Nix Net Zero – Together." Details are posted on their website.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington

Calgary AB T2N 4S6

Canada

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101.ca

Media Contact

Michelle Stirling, Friends of Science Society, 8887899597, [email protected], https://friendsofscience.org/

SOURCE Friends of Science Society