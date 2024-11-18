Trump Win Spurs 270% Surge in Users for InReach's Critical LGBTQ+ Resource Platform

InReach will not back down—no matter who is in the White House. Over the past decade, we've been developing an accessible, intersectional platform to meet this moment and address the ongoing resource-matching crisis facing millions of LGBTQ+ people across the country. Post this

InReach originally started as AsylumConnect in 2014 to link LGBTQ+ asylum seekers with verified resources during their resettlement in the U.S. InReach rebranded in 2022 to reflect its broader mission of supporting all LGBTQ+ people facing persecution and discrimination. The first Trump administration demonstrated the critical need for InReach's free technology platform across the diverse LGBTQ+ community. In addition to asylum seekers, the platform evolved to address the resource needs of LGBTQ+ undocumented immigrants, resettled refugees, youth facing family rejection and homelessness, transgender and gender non-conforming people impacted by the surge in anti-trans rhetoric and state legislation, parents and caregivers searching for safe resources for LGBTQ+ loved ones, and a wide range of professionals seeking trusted resources for LGBTQ+ clients.

In this difficult moment for the LGBTQ+ community, InReach's verified resource platform will continue to serve as a digital lifeline for thousands of transgender and queer folks across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., U.S. territories, Canada, and Mexico. Available for free on web (desktop and mobile), iOS, and Android, the platform connects users to safe housing, abortion care, community support, gender-affirming care, mental health services, legal aid, meal assistance, and more. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can access verified, affirming support—no matter who is in the White House.

InReach (formerly AsylumConnect) is a trans-led tech nonprofit building the world's first open source verified LGBTQ+ resource platform. For more information, visit InReach.org.

