Trump Win Spurs 270% Surge in Users for InReach's Critical LGBTQ+ Resource Platform

This trans-led tech nonprofit with roots in LGBTQ+ asylum is determined to continue connecting thousands to verified resources as threats to LGBTQ+ rights are expected to escalate under a second Trump administration.
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the re-election of former President Trump and escalating threats to LGBTQ+ rights, InReach–the trans-led tech nonprofit recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023–is doubling down on its mission to connect LGBTQ+ people with safe, verified resources. Known for its pioneering technology platform, InReach is now focused on scaling its efforts to ensure thousands more LGBTQ+ people can access affirming services in the face of unprecedented barriers to care. The platform saw a 270% increase in active users immediately following the election compared to prior weeks. Since its founding, InReach has connected over 400,000 people with verified LGBTQ+ affirming resources.
"InReach will not back down," says Jamie Sgarro, InReach co-founder and executive director. "We remember the harm of the first Trump administration—a time when many in our diverse LGBTQ+ community felt abandoned by their government, amplifying the need for innovative community solutions like InReach. Now, as we enter a second Trump presidency, the urgency for the LGBTQ+ movement to embrace technology has never been greater. InReach is the accessible, intersectional, and collaborative platform capable of meeting this moment. Over the past decade, we have been developing this infrastructure at InReach, and we now invite funders, companies, and other organizations to join us in this vision. The ongoing resource-matching crisis is poised to reach new heights. By harnessing the power of innovative technology, we can transform this crisis and directly support the millions of LGBTQ+ people across this country with nowhere to turn for help."
InReach originally started as AsylumConnect in 2014 to link LGBTQ+ asylum seekers with verified resources during their resettlement in the U.S. InReach rebranded in 2022 to reflect its broader mission of supporting all LGBTQ+ people facing persecution and discrimination. The first Trump administration demonstrated the critical need for InReach's free technology platform across the diverse LGBTQ+ community. In addition to asylum seekers, the platform evolved to address the resource needs of LGBTQ+ undocumented immigrants, resettled refugees, youth facing family rejection and homelessness, transgender and gender non-conforming people impacted by the surge in anti-trans rhetoric and state legislation, parents and caregivers searching for safe resources for LGBTQ+ loved ones, and a wide range of professionals seeking trusted resources for LGBTQ+ clients.
In this difficult moment for the LGBTQ+ community, InReach's verified resource platform will continue to serve as a digital lifeline for thousands of transgender and queer folks across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., U.S. territories, Canada, and Mexico. Available for free on web (desktop and mobile), iOS, and Android, the platform connects users to safe housing, abortion care, community support, gender-affirming care, mental health services, legal aid, meal assistance, and more. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can access verified, affirming support—no matter who is in the White House.
InReach (formerly AsylumConnect) is a trans-led tech nonprofit building the world's first open source verified LGBTQ+ resource platform.
