TrumpBetrayedMe.com Launches To Amplify Voices of Former Trump Supporters Who Feel Betrayed in the U.S. and Abroad

Double-crossed. Backstabbed. Deceived. Sold out. Duped. Cheated. Betrayed. That's how a growing number of former Trump supporters are describing their experience." Post this

"Double-crossed. Backstabbed. Deceived. Sold out. Duped. Cheated. Betrayed. That's how a growing number of former Trump supporters are describing their experience," said Bernstein. "This platform ensures their voices are documented and heard—and exposes the lasting damage Trump is continuing to inflict on America and its global reputation."

In addition to personal testimonies, TrumpBetrayedMe.com will publish articles analyzing news and social media coverage in which disillusioned Trump voters publicly express regret and anger over broken promises.

The project is dedicated to the founder's late father, Joel Bernstein, the former #3 executive at USAID, an agency gutted by Trump, and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge. "My father believed in service, integrity, and America's global leadership," said Jonathan Bernstein. "Trump's attacks on veterans, public servants, and our alliances are a betrayal of everything he stood for. This site is where others can stand up and say the same."

Raised in France, Italy, Nigeria, England, and South Korea as the child of a career foreign service officer, Bernstein brings a global perspective to the platform. He stresses that betrayal is not only felt at home but also by allies abroad who once looked to the United States for stability and leadership.

TrumpBetrayedMe.com is now live and accepting submissions. Those who feel betrayed by Donald Trump—individually or on behalf of an organization—are invited to share their stories and add their voices to this growing archive.

Visit www.TrumpBetrayedMe.com to learn more or to submit your story.

Media Contact

Jonathan Bernstein, The Snark Knight LLC, 1 (760) 278-1837, [email protected], http://thesnarkknight.com

SOURCE The Snark Knight LLC